How Long Ref? Listen and subscribe to Sky Sports' newest football podcast

How Long Ref? is a new football podcast from Sky Sports, presented by comedian Andrew Mensah who hosts a group chat discussing the beautiful game.

Expect hot takes, bold predictions and plenty of yellow & red cards - all within 45 minutes plus stoppage time!

Good ball knowledge will get someone Player of the Pod but if they stretch it they'll be punished by referee Olivia Buzaglo, who will keep the time and keep them in line.

Andrew and Olivia are joined by footballing icon Adebayo Akinfenwa and content creator Moses Duckrell.

Adebayo Akinfenwa reveals his crazy price tag in today's transfer market.

In the opening episode, Andrew kicks things off with his group chat agenda about what striker has had the biggest impact in the Premier League and looks ahead to the blockbuster clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Premier League referee Chris Kavanagh asks a baffling refereeing conundrum while the team discusses surprise transfers and reveal their biggest footballing icks!

