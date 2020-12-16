St Mirren play Livingston in Scottish League Cup semis, St Johnstone meet Hibernian

Jim Goodwin's team are going for a place in the Scottish League Cup final for the first time since they won the competition in 2013 and will play Livingston in the last four after beating Rangers; New favourites Hibernian take on St Johnstone; Ties scheduled for January 23 and 24.

By Andrew Dickson

Wednesday 16 December 2020 22:54, UK

Image: Matchwinner Conor McCarthy celebrates after his goal defeated Rangers and sent St MIrren into the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup

St Mirren will face Livingston for a place in this season’s Scottish League Cup final after they knocked favourites Rangers out in the last eight with a 3-2 win.

Despite falling behind to Connor Goldson's early goal, the Paisley side hit back through Jamie McGrath's double before Conor scored the decisive strike in stoppage time.

In turn, the result brought to an end Rangers' 27-match unbeaten run since the start of the new season and extend their sequence of competitions without a trophy under Steven Gerrard to seven.

Now St Mirren will play Livingston - who defeated Ross County 2-0 in their quarter-final - for a place in their first major final since they last won the competition in the 2012/13 season.

The other semi-final sees Hibernian, 2-1 winners at Championship side Alloa on Tuesday, taking on St Johnstone after their penalties success at Dunfermline.

Image: Livingston claimed their place in the last four with a 2-0 win over Ross County on Wednesday

Ties will take place on the weekend of January 23 and 24, with the final scheduled to take place at Hampden Park on February 28.

Whoever wins the competition will become the first winners of a major domestic Scottish competition other than Celtic since Hibernian claimed the Scottish Cup in May 2016.

