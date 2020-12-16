St Mirren 3-2 Rangers: Conor McCarthy's last-minute winner stuns Steven Gerrard's side

Conor McCarthy's last-minute winner saw St Mirren stun Rangers with their 3-2 win inflicting Steven Gerrard's first defeat of the season.

Connor Goldson fired Rangers ahead in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final but goals either side of half-time from Jamie McGrath, the first a penalty five minutes before the break, put the hosts in front.

Davis brought Rangers back level with two minutes to go before McCarthy struck in added time to send St Mirren through to the semi-finals, and end Rangers' hopes of a domestic treble.

More to follow...