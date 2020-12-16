St Mirren 3-2 Rangers: Conor McCarthy's last-minute winner stuns Steven Gerrard's side

Report as Jamie McGrath double and 92nd-minute Conor McCarthy winner see Rangers fall to defeat for first time all season, despite Connor Goldson and Steven Davis' goals

By PA Sport

Wednesday 16 December 2020 22:30, UK

Conor McCarthy&#39;s last-minute winner sent St Mirren through to the semi-finals
Image: Conor McCarthy's last-minute winner sent St Mirren through to the semi-finals

Conor McCarthy's last-minute winner saw St Mirren stun Rangers with their 3-2 win inflicting Steven Gerrard's first defeat of the season.

Connor Goldson fired Rangers ahead in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final but goals either side of half-time from Jamie McGrath, the first a penalty five minutes before the break, put the hosts in front.

Davis brought Rangers back level with two minutes to go before McCarthy struck in added time to send St Mirren through to the semi-finals, and end Rangers' hopes of a domestic treble.

