Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker issued with SFA notice of complaint after Dundee United incident

Alfredo Morelos booked following clash with Mark Connolly; Rangers boss Steven Gerrard felt offence worthy of a red card only; Morelos facing a hearing on Thursday and could be handed a suspension if found guilty

Tuesday 15 December 2020 16:19, UK

Image: Alfredo Morelos was booked during Sunday's defeat of Dundee United

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has been issued with a notice of complaint following his clash with Dundee United defender Mark Connolly on Sunday.

The Rangers striker was booked after apparently putting his forearm into the Irishman's face during the early stages of the Premiership leaders' 2-1 win at Tannadice.

Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard insisted the matter should be considered closed, after referee Steven McLean deemed the 12th-minute offence only worthy of a yellow card.

But, under the Scottish Football Association's disciplinary rules, compliance officer Clare Whyte has the power to take further action as long as it is ruled to be 'exceptional in nature'.

And Morelos has now been ordered to appear before a Hampden disciplinary hearing on Thursday after being accused of 'violent conduct',

He has been charged under Rule 200, which states: "Where any one of the sending off offences of (A1) serious foul play, (A2) violent conduct, and (A3) spitting at an opponent or any other person is committed by a player at a match, but that sending off offence was not seen by any of the match officials at the time that it was committed, the mandatory suspension for that sending off offence as provided for in Annex C of the Judicial Panel Protocol shall be applied to the player.

"Any Fast Track Notice of Complaint alleging a breach of this Rule shall be Determined by a Fast Track Tribunal subject to the provisions of Section 13."

