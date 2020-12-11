Dundee United vs Rangers LIVE!

GERRARD: NO CONTACT WITH CHELSEA OVER GILMOURSteven Gerrard has distanced Rangers from reports linking them with a January move for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.The 19-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Krasnodar on Tuesday, started his career at Rangers before moving to Stamford Bridge in 2017 for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £500,000. Gilmour also impressed towards the end of last season but Gerrard - who described the diminutive midfielder as a "fabulous little player" - says any talk of an Ibrox return on loan is premature."There's always a lot of paper talk, there's always a lot of speculation about a lot of players," Gerrard said. "From what I see from afar, I think Billy Gilmour is pretty settled at Chelsea. He has obviously had an injury. Every time I listen to Frank (Lampard) he's really happy with the player."He's a fabulous little player but there's been no contact between the clubs or the managers. I know Frank extremely well, I know his coaching staff extremely well, I think that's just people putting two and two together and looking for stories. There's nothing in it from our side, but what I will say is he is a fabulous little player and we wish him well."