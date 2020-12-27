George Galloway: Queen of the South apologise after ex-MP attends Boxing Day match

Fans upset by Galloway's presence at match despite Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions in Scotland; Queen of the South: "We would like to apologise to our supporters who have been upset by his attendance at the match"

Sunday 27 December 2020 21:25, UK

George Galloway
Image: George Galloway attended Queen of the South's game against Dundee on Boxing Day

Scottish Championship side Queen of the South have apologised to fans after politician George Galloway attended their Boxing Day fixture.

The former MP sent a tweet from the match - which Dundee won 3-1 - although it was played on the day the area moved into Tier 4 restrictions, meaning fans were unable to attend.

Galloway's presence at the fixture has provoked something of an outcry from supporters, with Member of the Scottish Parliament Colin Smyth among those who have been critical of the decision to let him attend.

A Queen of the South statement on Sunday read: "We can confirm that George Galloway did attend our game against Dundee at Palmerston yesterday.

"He was socially distant within an area of the ground where he formed a bubble with his family. All Covid protocols were followed at all times.

"We would like to apologise to our supporters who have been upset by his attendance at the match."

MSP Smyth replied: "Sorry, this is not good enough.

"Fans deserve an explanation, not this half-hearted apology."

