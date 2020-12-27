George Galloway: Queen of the South apologise after ex-MP attends Boxing Day match

Scottish Championship side Queen of the South have apologised to fans after politician George Galloway attended their Boxing Day fixture.

The former MP sent a tweet from the match - which Dundee won 3-1 - although it was played on the day the area moved into Tier 4 restrictions, meaning fans were unable to attend.

Sorry @OfficialQosFC this is not good enough. Fans deserve an explanation not this half hearted apology. The inference from @georgegalloway is he bought access having paid for several season tickets and offered to be a sponsor. This needs to be publicly addressed by the board. https://t.co/HVeuWxd2hy — Colin Smyth (@ColinSmythMSP) December 27, 2020

Galloway's presence at the fixture has provoked something of an outcry from supporters, with Member of the Scottish Parliament Colin Smyth among those who have been critical of the decision to let him attend.

A Queen of the South statement on Sunday read: "We can confirm that George Galloway did attend our game against Dundee at Palmerston yesterday.

"He was socially distant within an area of the ground where he formed a bubble with his family. All Covid protocols were followed at all times.

"We would like to apologise to our supporters who have been upset by his attendance at the match."

MSP Smyth replied: "Sorry, this is not good enough.

"Fans deserve an explanation, not this half-hearted apology."