Rangers 1-0 Hibernian: Ianis Hagi strike maintains hosts' unbeaten Scottish Premiership run

Ianis Hagi's first-half strike saw Rangers maintain their unbeaten league run this season after edging past Hibernian 1-0 on Boxing Day as Steven Gerrard's side extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 10th straight league win at Ibrox.

Hagi finished off a brilliant move involving Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo and Kemar Roofe with his third goal in as many games for Rangers, who held on to move 19 points clear of Celtic ahead of their trip to Hamilton later on Saturday afternoon.

Image: Rangers' Connor Goldson and Hibernian's Martin Boyle clash at Ibrox

However, Steven Gerrard's side have played four more matches than the champions, while Hibs stay third in the table.

Player ratings Rangers: McGregor (6), Tavernier (8), Goldson (7), Balogun (7), Barisic (6), Aribo (8), Davis (6), Kamara (7), Hagi (7), Roofe (6), Kent (6)



Subs: Zungu (6), Morelos (6), Arfield (6)



Hibs: Barnes (9), P. McGinn (8), Porteous (8), Hanlon (7), Doig (8), Boyle (7), Gogic (7), Newell (7), Hallberg (6), Wright (6), Nisbet (6)



Subs: Gullan (6)



Man of the match: Dillon Barnes

How Rangers stayed unbeaten

Hibs arrived in Glasgow as the last team to take points off the runaway leaders and the visitors very nearly opened the scoring after just 55 seconds. Josh Doig's cross fund the unmarked Martin Boyle at the far post but he fluffed his lines.

The hosts took time to settle into their work, first going close when the returning Leon Balogun saw his effort cleared off the line by Paul McGinn, before making the breakthrough 12 minutes before half-time.

Image: Rangers' Ianis Hagi celebrates making it 1-0

Kamara, Aribo and Roofe worked the ball nicely down the left, before the latter's centre was swept home from six yards out by Hagi as Rangers' pressure finally told.

In reality, Rangers would have won more comfortably had it not been for an impressive display in goal by Dillon Barnes, who did brilliantly to keep out Connor Goldson's close-range header before the break.

Team news Rangers boss Steven Gerrard made just the one change from the side which won 3-0 at St Johnstone on Wednesday, with Leon Balogun coming in for Fil Helander, who dropped to the bench.



As for the visitors, Dillon Barnes started in goal, while Christian Doidge was suspended.

The 'keeper, one of four changes made by Hibs boss Jack Ross, did even better midway through the second period when again showing impressive reflexes to thwart Balogun after another corner fell invitingly for a Rangers defender.

As a result of those stops, the hosts endured a tense finale, but hung on to as they recorded a 16th clean sheet in 20 top-flight encounters this season.

Steven Gerrard's @RangersFC:



𝟭𝟮 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝘀

𝘉𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘳𝘶𝘯 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 2008



𝟭𝟲 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀 & 𝟱 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗱

𝘉𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 20 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘨𝘶𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯



𝟭𝟵 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿

🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/QBuzypgo5E — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 26, 2020

What the managers said...

Steven Gerrard: "Hibs did extremely well to stay in the game. Jack (Ross) sets them up extremely well and they always carry a threat because they've got good players.

"But I've got even more praise for my team for getting over the line and winning it because we knew it was going to be a tough challenge. We've stood up to that and managed it extremely well.

"If you don't get that second goal you're going to get a few nervy moments towards the end - but it's a big win, clean sheet and 12 on the spin now, so I'm really happy.

"Resilience and character are a must. If we want to go the distance it's not always going to be easy. You know you're going to have to rely on your big players to stand up and be counted and I thought we did.

"Borna Barisic has made a match-saving block to maintain maximum points, Allan McGregor comes and takes an important cross, so everyone is standing up and doing their roles.

"We're in a much better place than we have been previously when faced with this situation because, recruitment-wise, we've got much better players in the door now with all due respect."

2:04 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was pleased to pick up the win in a tough Boxing day clash with Hibs.

Jack Ross: "The second one is a penalty. I've had the benefit of watching it again and it is clear cut... it's very obvious that it is a penalty.

"But we didn't get it so we have to move on from it.

"We are trying to grow and foster a mentality at the club where we are not happy to lose matches, so we are disappointed we have not taken anything from the game.

"But it's a day for tempering that with pride in large parts of our performance. I thought we were excellent in how hard we made Rangers work for their victory in a stadium where they have been relentless this season."

1:26 Jack Ross thinks his Hibs side were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after Rangers' Ianis Hagi's high boot brushed pasted Joe Newell's face.

Man of the Match - Dillon Barnes

Image: Hibernian goalkeeper Dillon Barnes (L) and Rangers' Kemar Roofe in action at Ibrox

The on-loan Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper was handed a start by Jack Ross and he rewarded his manager with a fine Boxing Day performance at Ibrox.

The 24-year-old initially kept Rangers at bay with some eye-catching first-half stops, in particular one brilliant reaction save to keep out Connor Goldson's powerful header.

And once the Scottish Premiership leaders did take the lead, the shot stopper still produced a number of excellent second-half saves to keep his team in the contest, including one miraculous stop to somehow prevent Leon Balogun close-range shot from finding the net.

What's next?

Rangers travel to St Mirren (3pm) on Wednesday December 30, while Hibs entertain Ross County (6pm) later that day.