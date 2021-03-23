Aberdeen set to appoint Stephen Glass as new manager with Scott Brown favourite to be named assistant

Former Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Glass is set to return to the club as their new manager, with Celtic captain Scott Brown favourite to be named as his assistant.

Glass, who also played for Hibernian and Newcastle, will leave his role as head coach of Atlanta United's reserve side in the US.

Aberdeen have been searching for a new coaching team since manager Derek McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty left the club earlier this month.

Glass' current club, Atlanta United, have close ties with the Dons. The MLS side's president, Darren Eales, also sits on Aberdeen's board, while the Scottish club's chairman, Dave Cormack, is based in Atlanta.

If Brown, who was team-mates with Glass at Hibernian, does move to Pittodire, it will end his trophy-laden, 14-year spell with Celtic.

He has won 10 Scottish Premiership titles, six Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups at Parkhead, as well as 55 international caps with Scotland, since arriving from Hibs in 2007.

Last week, Celtic interim manager John Kennedy said Brown - whose contract expires at the end of the season - would decide on his future once the campaign is over.

In February, Brown, 35, dismissed the idea of moving into coaching in the near future, saying: "I am still too young for that."

Aberdeen are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership, seven points behind third-placed Hibernian with five matches to play.