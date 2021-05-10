Hibernian vs St Johnstone: Scottish FA considering options for crowds at Scottish Cup final

The Scottish FA are considering all options in a bid to allow fans to attend the Scottish Cup final between Hibernian and St Johnstone.

The game is currently due to take place on May 22 at Hampden Park behind closed doors. Less than a month later on June 14 around 12,000 supporters will be at Hampden for the Euros.

Under the latest Scottish government guidelines, 500 spectators can attend outdoor events from next Monday, with organisers able to ask for more.

Aberdeen have offered to hold the Scottish Cup final at Pittodrie as one route for fans to attend.

Image: Hibernian secured a Scottish Cup final place for the first time in five years and will play St Johnstone later this month

In an interview with BBC Sport, Dons chairman Dave Cormack said: "Aberdeen FC would be happy to consider Pittodrie being the Scottish Cup final venue if it helped fans get into the stadium and it was something that both teams and the Scottish FA wanted us to do."

Image: Pittodrie is being offered as an alternative venue for the Scottish Cup final

Pittodrie has already held a test event last September against Kilmarnock, which was attended by a crowd of 300 people.

The ground is the fourth biggest football stadium in Scotland, with a capacity of more than 22,000.

Image: Last month, Hampden Park was permitted to welcome around 12,000 supporters per game for the European Championships this summer

UEFA will take control of Hampden Park on Friday ahead of Euro 2020 but an agreement in place between the SFA and UEFA means the final will be allowed to take place at the national stadium next weekend.

The Scottish FA would prefer the game is not moved away from Hampden and will hold talks with UEFA over having fans in attendance for the game between Hibs and St Johnstone.

The 51,866-capacity venue is set to host three Group D fixtures for the Euros next month - Scotland versus the Czech Republic on the 14th, Czech Republic against Croatia on June 18, and Scotland's final group game against Croatia four days later.