Scottish Cup final: Hibernian chairman calls on supporters to stick to coronavirus restrictions

Hibernian chairman Ron Gordon called on fans to obey coronavirus restrictions and support the team away from Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Hibs' clash with St Johnstone will be played behind closed doors after further lockdown easing was postponed in Glasgow for at least a week.

Plans for a crowd of 600 were announced last week before then being called off little over 24 hours later after the Scottish Government announced that Glasgow would remain under Level 3 restrictions along with Moray when most of Scotland moved to Level 2 on Monday, after the city experienced a fresh surge of Covid-19 cases.

And chairman Gordon, while understanding fan frustration, issued a plea for patience.

"We have missed you terribly - Easter Road craves your energy, passion, hope and belief in Hibernian," he said. "We are very much looking forward to seeing you again at Easter Road early next season, we will welcome you home with open arms.

"I also want to ask one more time for your support and patience. Please, cheer the team on, but please do it with your friends and your family and do it within the Government restrictions that are there to protect us all.

"Let's not be part of anything that risks the progress made in tackling the pandemic."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross aims to cement his long-standing love for the Scottish Cup with victory over St Johnstone in Saturday's final at Hampden Park.

The competition was "special" to the 44-year-old long before he embarked on a playing career which saw him feature for Clyde, Falkirk and St Mirren among other clubs before he moved into management.

The Easter Road club last won the trophy in 2016, for the first time in 114 years, and the former Alloa, St Mirren and Sunderland boss will be delighted if he can return it to Leith.

He said: "It is a special tournament for me, the Scottish Cup was a big part of my childhood growing up. It has always been special, the attraction of it has never changed for me. "The drive to try to win the competition has never changed but the way in which to do it has obviously changed for me.

"Once your playing days are finished that chance goes, you don't know what lies ahead, you maybe think it has gone forever.

"But the fact that I am lucky enough to have that opportunity as a manager is one that I am grateful for.

"It is one I am hugely excited about, I would love to be successful on Saturday, I would love to go and win the tournament because of how special I think the competition is."