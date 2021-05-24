Rangers' title celebrations: SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell criticises 'unacceptable behaviour' from fans

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell has criticised the "unacceptable behaviour" from Rangers fans in their Scottish Premiership title celebrations.

Thousands of Rangers supporters defied Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and marched from Ibrox Stadium to George Square on May 15 to mark the club's first Scottish league title in a decade.

Five police officers were injured and 28 arrests were made - with more promised - after the celebrations descended into public disorder which provoked widespread outrage.

The Scottish FA released a statement in the immediate aftermath describing the incidents as an "abomination".

"The scenes last weekend can't happen again. It is just unacceptable behaviour," Maxwell told Sky Sports News.

"There is no doubt that there is a job to do in terms of fan behaviour. The Scottish FA, the clubs are absolutely committed to doing as much as we can to help eradicate that."

He added: "It was disgraceful scenes. I find it really difficult to comprehend that people want to engage in that sort of behaviour under any circumstance.

"I don't think that any club would say that they were Scottish football fans. I don't think that Scottish football wants those type of individuals involved in the game."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the "disgraceful scenes".

Police Scotland cleared Rangers players of alleged sectarian singing following a probe into their Scottish Premiership title celebrations.

1:04 Nil By Mouth director Dave Scott explains what he thinks can be done to tackle the problem of social media abuse

The then Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf warned football clubs could be held responsible for fan behaviour through strict liability.

However, Maxwell said because the incidents took place in Glasgow city centre strict liability wouldn't have an impact in such a case.

He added: "Clubs do a huge amount in terms of education of spectators, diversity activity through community programmes.

"There can be absolutely no doubt that Scottish football, clubs and players are absolutely committed to playing their part and eradicating that type of behaviour."

Maxwell is confident there will be no further repeat of unruly fan behaviour, with 12,000 fans due to return to Hampden Park at Euro 2020 this summer.

"It has been a really challenging period through the pandemic and everybody is desperate to get back into stadiums and watch their team play and they have missed out on it for a long time.

"I have no doubt when we do that everybody would do it in the right way and behave in an appropriate manner and just getting back to enjoying the football.

"I would hate to think we would take some backward steps because we have not been in a stadium for so long and harm the image of Scottish football."