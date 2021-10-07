Scottish Premiership: Which summer signings have impressed so far?

With the international break upon us, now is as good a time as any to take stock on the Scottish Premiership season so far.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the best-rated signings using a unique rating system of those to have featured in at least half of their side's league games this season.

10. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) - 7.02/10

Image: Mulgrew was a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers in the summer

Charlie Mulgrew was Dundee United's first summer signing and the experienced defender has proven to be a shrewd addition to Thomas Courts' squad, as his WhoScored.com rating of 7.02 suggests.

While United have struggled in front of goal, they have been watertight at the back, conceding just five times from their eight games. The Tangerines have kept a clean sheet in five of the seven games he has started, while only St Mirren's Joe Shaughnessy (15) has blocked more shots than the former Scotland international (10), who has made a solid return to the Premiership after five years south of the border.

9. Scott Tanser (St Mirren) - 7.03/10

Image: Scott Tanser has made a Scottish Premiership team of the week this season

Just eight games into the new campaign and Scott Tanser already has more assists this term (two) than he managed in 28 for St Johnstone last season.

From either left-back or wing-back, the 26-year-old has put in a series of solid shifts for the Buddies following his summer arrival from Perth. Providing an excellent attacking outlet down the left, Tanser ranks joint-second for clear-cut chances created (4) in the Scottish Premiership this season and this has helped yield a WhoScored.com rating of 7.03.

8. Beni Baningime (Hearts) - 7.04/10

Image: Hearts boss Robbie Neilson (left) believes Baningime will already be attracting interest after impressing since joining the club

A key man in Hearts' unbeaten start to the campaign, Beni Baningime has proven a superb addition to the squad.

The former Everton man has been incredibly difficult to beat as he ranks first for tackles (26) in the Scottish Premiership this season.

On the ball, the 23-year-old has been a driving force from deep for the Jambos, with a dribble success rate of 80% better than any of the 40 players to have attempted 10 or more dribbles in Scotland's top tier this term, reinforcing a statistically calculated WhoScored.com strength of 'dribbling' and returning a rating of 7.04.

7. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) - 7.16/10

Image: Starfelt was one of 12 players to join Celtic this summer

The first of five new Celtic signings to feature in this list, Carl Starfelt has transitioned well to the Scottish Premiership, even if the Parkhead club faltered in the opening weeks of the campaign.

The Swede had a better success rate (91.4%) than any other player in the Russian Premier League last season, and he's bettered that return this time around, with a pass accuracy of 91.8% - the second-best in the division. A return of 28 aerial duels won is also a solid return and has helped Starfelt to a WhoScored.com rating of 7.16.

6. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) - 7.24/10

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Furuhashi scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Dundee at Celtic Park

As a replacement for Odsonne Edouard, Kyogo Furuhashi has performed admirably, as evidenced in his WhoScored.com rating of 7.24.

Joining from Vissel Kobe, Furuhashi has already scored more goals (four) than any other Celtic player this season, and is one of two players to have bagged a hat-trick in 2021/22.

Having also been used from the left, the Japanese star's best form has come through the middle and after starting well, supporters are hoping he will continue to improve as Celtic look to turn their fortunes around.

5. Juhani Ojala (Motherwell) - 7.31/10

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ojala was on target and helped Motherwell keep a clean sheet as they beat Aberdeen 2-0

Another centre-back who has adjusted to the rigours of the Scottish Premiership well is Motherwell's Juhani Ojala.

The Finn has slotted in seamlessly at the heart of the Motherwell backline, as his WhoScored.com rating of 7.31 suggests. A total of 27 tackles and interceptions combined is the ninth-best return in the division, while 34 clearances is also respectable from the 32-year-old.

4. Scott McMann (Dundee United) - 7.32/10

Image: Scott McMann (right) has impressed at Tannadice following his move from Hamilton Accies

Dundee United recruited well over the summer with Scott McMann the second new signing to make the top 10.

The left-back has made the step up from the Championship with ease having joined from Hamilton Academical at the end of August and is proving a fine replacement for Jamie Robson, as his WhoScored.com rating of 7.32 suggests.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) - 7.40/10

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On-loan Spurs defender Carter-Vickers scored on his Celtic debut against Ross County

Celtic occupy all three podium spots on this leaderboard with Cameron Carter-Vickers the third-best rated new arrival in the Scottish Premiership having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.40 from his four outings.

Despite playing in only half of Celtic's matches, the American ranks among the top 10 players for accurate passes (335) in the division.

Five aerial duels won per game also places Carter-Vickers among the top 10 in the league as the youngster eases into life in Scotland.

2. Liel Abada (Celtic) - 7.42/10

Image: Abada has become a fans favourite since joining Celtic

The Bhoys have stumbled upon a gem of a player in Liel Abada, who already has three goals and two assists to his name from his eight outings.

Only Calvin Ramsey (24) has made more key passes than the Israeli (22) in the Scottish Premiership this season, while the 20-year-old's nine clear-cut goalscoring chances is also the most in the division. With a WhoScored.com rating of 7.42, Abada has certainly made an immediate impact in Scotland.

1. Jota (Celtic) - 7.54/10

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jota got a late winner at Aberdeen as Celtic won their first away match since February

Occupying top-spot on this leaderboard is Portuguese winger Jota. The 22-year-old has been named the WhoScored.com man of the match in two of his four league outings for Celtic; only St. Mirren's Jamie McGrath (three) has won more this term.

Jota has worked hard off the ball for the good of the team, averaging 1.8 tackles per game, while two key passes and 1.8 dribbles per game has seen him land a rating of 7.54. What is clear is that with Furuhashi and Abada joining Jota in this countdown, the Celtic attack shows plenty of promise in the months to come.