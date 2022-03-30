Quitongo alleged he was racially abused by one of the club's supporters during a match last September; Airdrieonians dropped the case due to "insufficient evidence"; The 22-year-old claims he experienced racial harassment and victimisation following the alleged incident

Rico Quitongo is making a racial discrimination claim against former club Airdrieonians and a director

Rico Quitongo is making a racial discrimination claim against former club Airdrieonians and a director.

It follows an incident last September when the 22-year-old alleged he was racially abused by one of the club's supporters during a match against Queen's Park at Firhill.

At the time, the League One club looked into the incident but one month later said after a "thorough investigation" they were dropping the case due to "insufficient evidence".

Quitongo, however, claims he experienced racial harassment and victimisation following the alleged incident and is now taking the club to an employment tribunal and is being supported by the PFA Scotland footballers' union plus the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Airdrieonians have been approached for comment.

The defender, who is now at fellow League One club Peterhead, wrote on social media at the time: "It shouldn't be in football and I absolutely don't deserve to be personally abused for my skin colour.

"I'm all for banter with fans etc, but I will not tolerate it. I am proud to be black and proud to be who I am."

A date for the hearing is yet to be confirmed.

Margaret Gribbon, solicitor at Bridge Employment Solicitors representing Quitongo, said: "Rico is strongly committed to pursuing this legal claim in an effort to ensure that no other footballer experiences what he has.

"He hopes to effect much needed change, by exposing the gap between anti-racism rhetoric and the realities faced daily by footballers subjected to racist abuse and discrimination.

"He is extremely grateful to PFA Scotland and the Equality and Human Rights Commission for their support."

Image: Rico Quitongo alleged he was racially abused by an Airdrieonians fan last September

Lynn Welsh, Head of Legal and Compliance at the EHRC in Scotland, added: "There is no place for racism in football, or any other part of our society.

"As the equality regulator for Great Britain, the EHRC are pleased to support this case through our race discrimination fund.

"Every employer should understand their responsibilities, and what the consequences are for not following the law.

"As both employers, and as part of their wider community, football clubs have an important role to play in tackling discrimination.

"That starts with their duty to protect their employees, including the players on the pitch who are too often still subject to racist abuse."

Scottish FA investigating claims

The Scottish FA has initiated an investigation into race discrimination claims made by Quitongo.

In a statement, it said: "We are aware that an employment tribunal claim has been raised by the player, supported by PFA Scotland and the Equality and Human Rights Commission, and await the outcome of that tribunal.

"The Scottish FA condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour. Indeed, our Equality Vision states that "everybody should have the opportunity to participate in football at all levels, and that no individual should be discriminated against"."