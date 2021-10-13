Airdrieonians end investigation into allegation of racist abuse directed towards defender Rico Quitongo

Airdrieonians confirmed in a statement they will not pursue an investigation into allegations of racism towards Rico Quitongo any further due to a lack of evidence; Quitongo alleged the incident took place during a Scottish League One game against Queen's Park in September

Rico Quitongo alleged the racist comment was made during Airdrie's 0-0 draw with Queen's Park last month

Airdrieonians will take no further action into an alleged racist comment directed towards their player Rico Quitongo due to insufficient evidence.

Quitongo, a 22-year-old defender, made the allegation that he was racially abused by one of Airdrie's own supporters during a 0-0 draw with Queen's Park in September.

However, following the outcome of an investigation conducted by the Scottish League One side, Quitongo's employers will not take the matter further.

A statement released on the club's website read: "Airdrieonians FC has conducted a thorough investigation into the alleged racist remark towards our player Rico Quitongo and have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to take further action.

Image: Airdrie will not pursue the racism investigation involving defender Quitongo any further

"On the basis that we have no more than one witness, to one alleged unidentifiable and indistinguishable perpetrator, we have now exhausted all possible options.

"We will continue as a club, alongside the whole of Scottish Football, to have a zero tolerance approach towards racism.

"It has been an important process for all concerned to ensure that if a supporter of Airdrieonians FC did make this alleged remark, that it be dealt with by the relevant authorities.

"It was also important to ensure that our club and supporters as a whole, were not unfairly accused of using racist language. We believe that this process has been a vindication.

"Everyone involved at Airdrieonians will continue to be vigilant and work together to ensure that all forms of abuse towards our professional football players and management is eradicated as there is simply no place for this at our club."

