Ange Postecoglou, Malky Mackay, Paul Hartley and Dick Campbell nominated for Scottish manager of the year

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, Ross County's Malky Mackay, Paul Hartley of Cove Rangers and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell are the nominees for Scottish manager of the year, in association with the Managers and Coaches Association.

Postecoglou has taken Celtic to the brink of the Scottish Premiership title in his first season in charge as well as lifting the League Cup.

Malky Mackay has transformed Ross County since taking charge last summer, securing a top-six finish for the first time since 2016.

Image: Ross County's Malky Mackay is also up for the award

Cove Rangers will be playing Championship football next season after Paul Hartley guided them to their third title in four years and Dick Campbell has part-time Arbroath in the Scottish Premiership play-offs with a second-placed finish.

The winner will be announced at the PFA Scotland awards in Glasgow on Sunday night.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor and fellow midfielder Tom Rogic have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Scottish Premiership Player of the Year award.

The Parkhead duo are shortlisted alongside Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Ross County star Regan Charles-Cook.

PFA Scotland have also revealed the first Women's Player & Young Player of the Year awards shortlist, with Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla and Celtic's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi up for both prizes.

Rangers' Lizzie Arnot and Charlie Wellings of Celtic are also up for the POTY award while Bayley Hutchison (Aberdeen) and Maria McAneny (Hearts) make up the Young Player shortlist.