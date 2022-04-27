Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, Craig Gordon, Regan Charles-Cook shortlisted for PFA Scotland player of the year award

Celtic captain Callum McGregor and fellow midfielder Tom Rogic have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Scottish Premiership Player of the Year award.

The Parkhead duo are shortlisted alongside Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Ross County star Regan Charles-Cook.

McGregor has made 29 league appearances for the Scottish Premiership leaders, scoring twice, in his first season as Celtic skipper but faces competition from fellow Hoops midfielder Rogic.

The Australian has thrived under Ange Postecoglou and played a part in 12 league goals - including a goal of the season contender against Dundee United.

However, no player has scored more goals in the Scottish Premiership than Ross County's Charles-Cook.

The Grenada international has played a key part in the Staggies' run to a top-six finish, scoring 13 times, and will hope to cap off a dream season with the award that is voted for by fellow players.

Like Charles-Cook, Gordon will be hoping to become the first player outside the Old Firm to win the award since 2012/13 after arguably one of his best seasons yet.

The 40-year-old has kept 13 clean sheets and pulled off some outstanding saves to help Hearts secure third-place and European football after promotion back to the top-flight.

Who could win the Young Player of the Year award?

Image: Josh Doig, Calvin Ramsay, Liel Abada & Connor Barron are on the young player shortlist

Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay will be hoping to add to his Scottish Football Writers' Association (SFWA) Young Player of the Year prize by landing the PFA award.

Following a remarkable breakthrough season at Pittodrie, several clubs including Leeds United, Liverpool and Bologna are understood to be tracking the right-back who made 23 league appearances this season, plus earned his first Scotland under-21 caps.

Dons team-mate Connor Barron is also up for the award after returning to Pittodrie in January following a loan at League Two winners Kelty Hearts.

The 19-year-old Aberdeen academy graduate has excited fans with his runs from midfield, ability to create chances and calmness on the ball - attributes that saw the club tie the youngster down to a new deal in January.

Like Aberdeen, Hibernian have struggled for consistency but that's not stopped Josh Doig from catching the eye with another impressive season at Easter Road.

The 19-year-old - who missed out on the award last year - has made 30 league appearances this season and is also attracting real interest from several clubs.

David Turnbull won the prize last season and his Celtic team-mate Liel Abada will be hoping to bring the trophy back to Parkhead after making the shortlist.

The Israeli international has scored 10 goals and recorded seven assists in the league after his £3m summer move to Glasgow and will hope to cap off a debut season with the award.

Chinchilla & Galabadaarachchi up for double award

Image: Priscila Chinchilla, Charlie Wellings, Lizzy Arnot and Jacynta Galabadaarachchi are nominated for the SWPL Women's Player of the Year

PFA Scotland have also revealed the first Women's Player & Young Player of the Year awards shortlist, with Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla and Celtic's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi up for both prizes.

Rangers' Lizzy Arnot and Charlie Wellings of Celtic are also up for the POTY award while Bayley Hutchison (Aberdeen) and Maria McAneny (Hearts) make up the Young Player shortlist.

Rangers are currently five points clear of Glasgow City at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League 1 with three matches to go.

Glasgow City have won 14 consecutive top-flight titles but the Ibrox side are on the verge of ending that historic run and claiming their first after turning professional.

With the 2021/22 season close to being concluded, we're giving you the chance to vote for your Scottish Premiership goal of the season up to now.

Watch the contenders and cast your vote by clicking here. The winner will be announced at the PFA Scotland awards on Sunday May 1! Voting closes Friday April 29 at 5pm.