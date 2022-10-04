 Skip to content

Sky Sports Cup quarter-final draw: Celtic face Spartans, Rangers host Motherwell, Glasgow City visit Glasgow Women, Kilmarnock face Hibernian

Sky Sports Cup quarter-final draw: Glasgow Women vs Glasgow City, Rangers vs Motherwell, Kilmarnock vs Hibernian, Celtic vs Spartans; Ties to be played on October 23

Tuesday 4 October 2022 15:41, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 05: Celtic&#39;s players celebrate winning the SWPL Cup during the SWPL Cup Final between Glasgow City and Celtic at Firhill Stadium, on December 05, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Celtic will take on Spartans as they bid to hold onto the Sky Sports Cup

Holders Celtic will take on Spartans in the Sky Sports Cup quarter-finals as Fran Alonso's side bid to retain their title.

Scottish Women's Premier League 1 champions Rangers have been drawn against Motherwell while Glasgow Women were first out of the hat for a mouthwatering tie against six-time winners Glasgow City.

Kilmarnock, who are the only SWPL 2 side left in the competition, will host Hibernian who have won the trophy a record seven times.

All matches will take place on October 23.

How the teams got to the last eight:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre discusses why Sky Sports broadcasting the SWPL from this season onwards is "hugely significant"

Celtic stayed on course to defend their title with a victory at Partick Thistle, with Lucy Ashworth-Clifford and Jacynta's first-half goals sealing the win. Their opponents Spartans meanwhile came out on top in a nervy penalty shoot-out as they beat Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

Glasgow City head coach Eileen Gleeson
Image: Eileen Gleeson's Glasgow City side face a trip to play Glasgow Women

Glasgow Women got their first win of the season, coming from behind to beat Stirling University, while Glasgow City eased past Aberdeen to reach the last eight.

Rangers women
Image: Rangers will face Motherwell for a place in the semi-final

Kirsty Howat's hat-trick helped fire Rangers past Queen's Park as the top-flight champions won 5-0, while Motherwell saw off Dundee United 2-1 thanks to Gill Inglis' winner.

Kilmarnock are the only SWPL 2 side left in the Sky Sports Cup
Image: Kilmarnock are the only SWPL 2 side left in the Sky Sports Cup

There was a hat-trick hero for Hibernian too as Crystal Thomas's three goals saw the Hibees thrash Hamilton Accies 8-0 for the biggest win of the second round. Standing in their way of a spot at the semi-finals are Kilmarnock who are the only SWPL 2 side left in the competition after they beat Gartcairn 2-0.

Sky Sports Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Eileen Gleeson, Fran Alonso, Malky Thomson
Image: Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers have been kept apart in the draw

Glasgow Women vs Glasgow City

Rangers vs Motherwell

Kilmarnock vs Hibernian

Celtic vs Spartans

