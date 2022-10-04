Sky Sports Cup quarter-final draw: Celtic face Spartans, Rangers host Motherwell, Glasgow City visit Glasgow Women, Kilmarnock face Hibernian

Holders Celtic will take on Spartans in the Sky Sports Cup quarter-finals as Fran Alonso's side bid to retain their title.

Scottish Women's Premier League 1 champions Rangers have been drawn against Motherwell while Glasgow Women were first out of the hat for a mouthwatering tie against six-time winners Glasgow City.

Kilmarnock, who are the only SWPL 2 side left in the competition, will host Hibernian who have won the trophy a record seven times.

All matches will take place on October 23.

How the teams got to the last eight:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre discusses why Sky Sports broadcasting the SWPL from this season onwards is "hugely significant"

Celtic stayed on course to defend their title with a victory at Partick Thistle, with Lucy Ashworth-Clifford and Jacynta's first-half goals sealing the win. Their opponents Spartans meanwhile came out on top in a nervy penalty shoot-out as they beat Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

Image: Eileen Gleeson's Glasgow City side face a trip to play Glasgow Women

Glasgow Women got their first win of the season, coming from behind to beat Stirling University, while Glasgow City eased past Aberdeen to reach the last eight.

Image: Rangers will face Motherwell for a place in the semi-final

Kirsty Howat's hat-trick helped fire Rangers past Queen's Park as the top-flight champions won 5-0, while Motherwell saw off Dundee United 2-1 thanks to Gill Inglis' winner.

Image: Kilmarnock are the only SWPL 2 side left in the Sky Sports Cup

There was a hat-trick hero for Hibernian too as Crystal Thomas's three goals saw the Hibees thrash Hamilton Accies 8-0 for the biggest win of the second round. Standing in their way of a spot at the semi-finals are Kilmarnock who are the only SWPL 2 side left in the competition after they beat Gartcairn 2-0.

Sky Sports Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Image: Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers have been kept apart in the draw

Glasgow Women vs Glasgow City

Rangers vs Motherwell

Kilmarnock vs Hibernian

Celtic vs Spartans