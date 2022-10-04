Sky Sports Cup quarter-final draw: Celtic face Spartans, Rangers host Motherwell, Glasgow City visit Glasgow Women, Kilmarnock face Hibernian

Sky Sports Cup quarter-final draw: Glasgow Women vs Glasgow City, Rangers vs Motherwell, Kilmarnock vs Hibernian, Celtic vs Spartans; Ties to be played on October 23
Tuesday 4 October 2022 15:41, UK
Holders Celtic will take on Spartans in the Sky Sports Cup quarter-finals as Fran Alonso's side bid to retain their title.
Scottish Women's Premier League 1 champions Rangers have been drawn against Motherwell while Glasgow Women were first out of the hat for a mouthwatering tie against six-time winners Glasgow City.
Kilmarnock, who are the only SWPL 2 side left in the competition, will host Hibernian who have won the trophy a record seven times.
All matches will take place on October 23.
Celtic stayed on course to defend their title with a victory at Partick Thistle, with Lucy Ashworth-Clifford and Jacynta's first-half goals sealing the win. Their opponents Spartans meanwhile came out on top in a nervy penalty shoot-out as they beat Edinburgh rivals Hearts.
Glasgow Women got their first win of the season, coming from behind to beat Stirling University, while Glasgow City eased past Aberdeen to reach the last eight.
Kirsty Howat's hat-trick helped fire Rangers past Queen's Park as the top-flight champions won 5-0, while Motherwell saw off Dundee United 2-1 thanks to Gill Inglis' winner.
There was a hat-trick hero for Hibernian too as Crystal Thomas's three goals saw the Hibees thrash Hamilton Accies 8-0 for the biggest win of the second round. Standing in their way of a spot at the semi-finals are Kilmarnock who are the only SWPL 2 side left in the competition after they beat Gartcairn 2-0.
Glasgow Women vs Glasgow City
Rangers vs Motherwell
Kilmarnock vs Hibernian
Celtic vs Spartans