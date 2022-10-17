Rangers are 'suffering' and 'lacking confidence', says Kenny Miller

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes the Ibrox side's poor performances are due to "a lack of confidence" rather than manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's tactics.

Rangers once again lacked conviction at Fir Park on Sunday, but beat Motherwell 2-1 to recover from their 7-1 hammering by Liverpool in the Champions League.

They have not lost a league match since Celtic beat them 4-0 on September 3 and remain two points behind their Old Firm rivals in the title race.

Miller believes that result and their four defeats in Europe are to blame for current performances.

"When Gio first came in, you did see a clear identity and little subtle changes to the way that his 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation would play compared to Steven Gerrard's," he told Sky Sports News.

"I think what they're suffering from at the moment is a lot of heavy defeats in Europe, that Celtic game was also a heavy defeat and they just look like they're lacking a bit of confidence at the moment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers.

"The positive side though is they're still getting wins.

"The guys who went to the Europa League final last season and put on so many wonderful performances and the team that won the league the season before, they're not bad players.

"They're just suffering a little bit for one reason or another, but they're still getting the job done and will be searching to try and regain that form and confidence that they've shown over the last two or three seasons."

Forrest still has a lot to offer Celtic

Image: James Forrest has scored 100 goals for Celtic

Miller hopes James Forrest will be given more game time at Celtic after his hat-trick in their 6-1 demolition of Hibs.

The winger, who has only ever played for the Hoops, reached 100 goals as he impressed after making a rare start.

"I don't think you can question too much of what Ange (Postecoglou)has done over his time at Celtic so far, but with James Forrest you forget how important how important he can be for Celtic and Scotland," said the former Celtic frontman.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hibernian.

"He's only 31 and when he played against Hibs he just showed what he can do. I think he fits really, really well with what Ange will want to play and you saw that on Saturday.

"He's a constant goal threat, he plays that position off the right really, really well as he has done for a number of years.

"He gets 100 goals for the club which is an incredible achievement.

"I think it could be really daunting if you had Jota on one side and James Forrest on the other side in full flow.

"So I think there was maybe a wee sign that maybe he does deserve a bit more time and maybe he'll get more time after his exploits of Saturday.