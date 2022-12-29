Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United and Kilamarnock feature in Team of the Week

There were plenty of goals and drama in the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures of 2022 with wins for Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United, Hearts and Kilmarnock.

Celtic dominate team of the week with five players after they eased past Hibs at Easter Road to record a 12th straight victory in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers beat Motherwell 3-0 to make it four out of four for new manager Michael Beale and have four players represented.

One Dundee United player is included after they moved off the bottom of the table with a 3-0 victory over fellow strugglers Ross County.

Kilmarnock take up the final place after their 2-1 victory over Aberdeen.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) - 8.38 rating

Kilmarnock held out to secure a 2-1 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday night with Joe Wright landing the WhoScored.com player-of-the-match award with a rating of 8.38. The 27-year-old scored his third league goal of the season shortly before the break, netting with one of three efforts on goal. Wright also won eight aerial duels and made six clearances, four interceptions and two tackles to secure his spot in the team of the week.

4. Malik Tillman (Rangers) - 8.62 rating

Image: Malik Tillman scored Rangers' third against Motherwell

Malik Tillman has made a solid impact under Michael Beale and scored his fourth league goal of the season in Rangers' 3-0 win over Motherwell. The American attacker hit the back of the net with one of two shots, and completed two dribbles and made two key passes. What's more, Tillman worked tirelessly off the ball, making four tackles and one interception, to help return a rating of 8.62.

3. Borna Barisic (Rangers) - 8.63 rating

In his first game back following the World Cup, Borna Barisic put in a player-of-the-match display in Rangers' win over Motherwell. The Croat registered a pair of assists as he provided for Alfredo Morelos and Connor Goldson in the first half, that brace coming from three key passes. The Well also struggled to get the better of Barisic, who made two tackles and one interception in a star man performance that saw him yield a rating of 8.63.

2. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) - 8.69 rating

Image: Daizen Maeda scored as Celtic recorded their 12th straight league win

Celtic maintained their lead at the top of the table with a thumping 4-0 win at Hibs. Daizen Maeda scored his fourth league goal of the season in the first half at Easter Road, getting the better of David Marshall with one of four shots, one of which also struck the woodwork. The 25-year-old was a constant threat down the left as he made two key passes and completed two dribbles, and was excellent out of possession, making three tackles, as Maeda returned a rating of 8.69

1. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) - 9.03 rating

With a rating of 9.03, Aaron Mooy is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. The Australian midfielder scored his first and second goals of the season in Celtic's 4-0 win over Hibs, hitting the back of the net with two of three shots, while his defensive work didn't allow the Hibs midfield a moment to settle. Indeed, Mooy chipped in with two interceptions and one tackle, to cap his best-rated display of the season.