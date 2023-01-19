Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers and Hearts feature in Team of the Week

There were just three midweek games in the Scottish Premiership but they did not disappoint with a total of 14 goals scored.

Celtic dominate the latest Team of the Week with six players represented after their impressive display as they eased to a 4-0 victory at home to St Mirren.

Hearts shocked Aberdeen with a 5-0 win and have four players in the best XI as they strengthened their grip on third place in the league.

The final place is taken by Rangers after they came from behind once again to win 3-2 at Kilmarnock to maintain Michael Beale's unbeaten run.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) - 8.30 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren.

Celtic eased to a 4-0 win over St Mirren on Wednesday night, with Carl Starfelt solid once more at the heart of the backline. The Swede found a teammate with 84 of his 88 attempted passes and was dominant in the air as he won four aerial duels. Nine clearances and four interceptions helped Celtic to a clean sheet and Starfelt to a rating of 8.30.

4. Jota (Celtic) - 8.55 rating

Image: Jota set up Kyogo's second goal against St Mirren

Remaining with Celtic's thumping victory over St Mirren, Jota won the WhoScored.com player of the match award with a rating of 8.55. The Portuguese winger provided the assist for Kyogo Furuhashi's second after half-time, that coming from one of six key passes. The 23-year-old was a real thorn in the side of the St Mirren backline as he completed three dribbles, while additional returns of two interceptions and one tackle contributed towards his star man award.

3. Michael Smith (Hearts) - 8.65 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park.

Michael Smith rolled back the years to score his second league goal of the campaign as Hearts smashed Aberdeen 5-0 on Wednesday night. The 34-year-old beat Joe Lewis with his only shot of the game, but it was Smith's fine defensive work that really caught the eye. Indeed, the experienced full-back completed all seven tackles he attempted at Tynecastle Park in midweek to help return a rating of 8.65.

2. Cammy Devlin (Hearts) - 8.72 rating

Image: Cammy Devlin scored in Hearts' 5-0 demolition of Aberdeen

The star performer from Hearts' 5-0 win over Aberdeen, Cammy Devlin bagged his first league goal of the season in midweek, netting with his only effort on goal. The 24-year-old worked hard off the ball as he made five tackles and two interceptions, and Aberdeen evidently sought to minimise his impact, with Devlin fouled four times, to contribute towards his inclusion with a rating of 8.72.

1. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) - 8.93 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers.

The sole Rangers representative in the midweek best XI is also the WhoScored.com player of the week. Alfredo Morelos returned a rating of 8.93 in Rangers' 3-2 win at Kilmarnock, with the Colombian striker directly involved in all three Gers goals at Rugby Park. Morelos netted twice from four shots at Kilmarnock, while one of his two key passes resulted in the assist for Ryan Kent's goal shortly after the restart with the 26-year-old impressing as Rangers remained nine points behind leaders Celtic.