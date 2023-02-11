Scottish Cup round-up: Inverness Caledonian Thistle ease past Livingston | Kilmarnock edge Dundee United |Raith Rovers stun Motherwell

Billy Mckay scored a stunning brace as Inverness made the most of their Scottish Cup reprieve to see off Livingston 3-0 and reach the quarter-finals.

The experienced striker notched either side of a Sean Welsh header to dump Premiership outfit Livingston out of the competition.

Caley were only still involved in the cup after Queen's Park, their conquerors in the last round, were expelled for fielding the ineligible Euan Henderson in that game.

Inverness - winners of the cup in 2015 - produced a ruthless display of counter-attacking football to leave the Lions shell-shocked.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Kilmarnock edged through to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup with a narrow win over Dundee United at Tannadice.

Kyle Vassell netted what proved to be the winner in the second half with his first goal for the club.

United's misery was made complete when debutant, on-loan Huddersfield defender Loick Ayina, was sent off late on.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell was sacked after his team fell to a 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat by Raith Rovers.

The cinch Premiership strugglers trailed to a Jamie Gullan penalty and a scrappy Sam Stanton goal at half-time before Kevin van Veen's strike gave them hope .

But Esmael Goncalves notched a debut goal in the 85th minute to put the fifth-round tie beyond doubt with Hammell leaving the stadium without speaking to reporters, befor Motherwell announced they ahd parted ways with him and assistant manager Brian Kerr.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Ayr United needed extra time to beat Elgin, eventually beating the visitors 4-1 at Somerset Park.

Fraser Bryden scored a last minute equaliser after Kane Hester struck for the visitors in the first half.

Ben Demspsey put United in front before Dipo Akinyemi's double ensured their place in the quarter finals.

Next Scottish Premiership fixtures

Wednesday February 15: Motherwell vs St Mirren, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday February 18: Celtic vs Aberdeen, kick-off 3pm

Saturday February 18: Dundee United vs St Johnstone, kick-off 3pm

Saturday February 18: Hibernian vs Kilmarnock, kick-off 3pm

Saturday February 18: Livingston vs Rangers, kick-off 3pm

Saturday February 18: St Mirren vs Ross County, kick-off 3pm

Sunday February 19: Motherwell vs Hearts, kick-off 12pm. Live on Sky Sports.