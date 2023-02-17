Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

The Scottish Premiership returns after the Scottish Cup fifth round with plenty at stake and one game live on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Fir Park on Sunday as managerless Motherwell take on Hearts at noon.

Both sides of the Old Firm play at 3pm on Saturday as leaders Celtic host Aberdeen, who still have Barry Robson in interim charge, and Rangers travel to Livingston.

Dundee United have the chance to move off the foot of the table if results go their way while St Mirren need a win to hold onto their place in the top six.

Here we take a look at what is at stake...

What is live on Sky Sports?

It has been a turbulent time at Motherwell with Steven Hammell sacked last weekend after their Scottish Cup defeat to Raith Rovers.

Stuart Kettlewell remains in interim charge and will be determined to build on their midweek win over St Mirren, which was their first league victory since October.

The result lifted them up to ninth in the table as they look to avoid dropping out of the top flight for the first time since 1985.

Hearts won their last league visit to Motherwell 3-0 in September, ending a run of four straight away league defeats to the Steelmen.

Can Aberdeen shock Celtic and record back-to-back wins?

Image: Celtic have won their last five games against Aberdeen

With Ange Postecoglou's side unbeaten in 18 league games, the question is can any team stop their run?

Aberdeen have not had their troubles to seek, but interim boss Barry Robson will be looking to upset the odds and build on their victory over Motherwell in their last match.

The Dons will also take confidence from their last performance against Celtic, who needed a late Callum McGregor goal to secure victory at Pittodrie in December.

Aberdeen's away record needs to improve though - they have lost their last six league games on the road, conceding 22 goals in the process.

Will Livingston halt Rangers' impressive run?

Image: Rangers drew with Livingston in October

Livingston boss David Martindale has insisted their surprise 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Inverness is forgotten as attention returns to the Scottish Premiership.

A tough challenge lies ahead on Saturday as Rangers look to make it five straight wins in the league.

Michael Beale remains unbeaten as Ibrox boss, a run he knows has to continue if they are to have any chance of narrowing the gap on leaders Celtic.

It was 1-1 the last time the sides met in Glasgow in October, with Rangers claiming a narrow 2-1 at the Tony Macaroni on the opening day of the season.

Can St Mirren avoid a third straight defeat?

Image: St Mirren have lost their last two league games

St Mirren host Ross County after back-to-back league defeats and a Scottish Cup exit to Celtic.

Their formidable home record was ended by Hibernian before Motherwell beat them midweek to claim their first win since October.

Stephen Robinson will know a win is needed against the Staggies if they are to hold on to their place in the top six.

After beating St Mirren 3-2 in November, Ross County are looking to earn back-to-back top-flight wins over the Buddies for just a second time, previously doing so in 2013.

The Staggies are currently 11th in the table, just one point ahead of bottom side Dundee United.

Will Hibernian's resurgence continue against Kilmarnock?

Hibernian appear to have turned their fortunes around and have the chance to extend their unbeaten streak in the Scottish Premiership to six games against Kilmarnock. The Hibees have impressed more at home this season with only three defeats in 12 league games at Easter Road. Following a run of four losses in five league outings, Killie find themselves just two points clear of the bottom two - 11 points behind Hibs in fifth. Derek McInnes' side have also struggled away from home, scoring just five goals on the road while conceding 27. Can Dundee United move off the bottom?

Dundee United and St Johnstone are struggling for form with both sides having won just one of their last five league games.

The Tannadice outfit know they need to avoid a fourth straight defeat if they are to have a chance of lifting themselves off the foot of the table.

A single goal has separated the sides in their previous two meetings this season, with Dundee United winning the last encounter 1-0.

