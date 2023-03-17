Old Firm: No away support at final Celtic and Rangers Scottish Premiership matches

The last two Scottish Premiership matches between Celtic and Rangers this season will be played without any away fans.

Leaders Celtic host Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday April 8, live on Sky Sports, with the two teams then set to meet at Ibrox after the top-flight splits - with a date yet to be confirmed for that tie.

However, following incidents at recent meetings at both stadia, the two clubs have held meetings and decided to only admit home supporters to the upcoming league matches.

Both clubs are now set to work together to find solutions to recent issues at both Ibrox and Celtic Park.

Recent meetings have seen limited travelling support attend, with Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson telling Sky Sports News last year the club would not increase the allocation back to previous levels.

Next month's match at Celtic Park takes place weeks before the Old Firm go head-to-head in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park where ticket allocations will be split.

Robertson: Away allocation will not change

Speaking last season, Robertson insisted the decision to dramatically cut the away allocation from 7,000 to 700 made sense.

"It will be the allocation we've had for the last couple of years. Going into next year, and the succeeding years after that, as far as I can see it will still be at that level.

"I don't think that's underselling the game, I can see why some might think that.

"From my perspective, a lot of the excitement is what happens on the pitch between Rangers and Celtic.

"I'm comfortable with where we are in terms of the away fans allocation."

Image: Up to 48 Scottish Premiership matches will be live on Sky Sports this season

Saturday March 18: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 2: Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm

Friday April 14: Ross County vs Aberdeen, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday April 16: Kilmarnock vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

