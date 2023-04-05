SWPL fixtures: Celtic vs Rangers, Hibernian vs Hearts and Celtic vs Glasgow City live on Sky Sports

Three more key fixtures during the climax of the Scottish Women's Premier League season will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Hibernian and Hearts go head-to-head at Easter Road on April 22, live on Sky Sports, with the hosts still hoping to catch their Edinburgh rivals in fourth.

Image: Hibernian will host Hearts at Easter Road on April 22

Following their controversial draw at Broadwood Stadium, champions Rangers will then visit second-placed Celtic on May 4 - as the Old Firm rivals bid to narrow the gap on leaders Glasgow City.

Leanne Ross' side are eight points clear of the Hoops and will face their closest challengers, live on Sky Sports, the week after as Celtic welcome the 15-time league winners on May 11.

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, said: "Ahead of a thrilling climax to the Park's Motor Group SWPL season, we're looking forward to bringing our viewers action from the biggest matches including the Edinburgh derby between Hibernian and Hearts from Easter Road, another Old Firm as Celtic face Rangers and another key fixture in the title-race with leaders Glasgow City taking on Celtic.

"There's so much to play for across the league over the coming weeks and we're excited to showcase the dramatic finish to the season across our platforms."

Image: Leaders Glasgow City beat Celtic 1-0 in the last meeting between the sides

Fiona McIntyre, SWPL Managing Director, added: "With these selections announced, fans can start to look ahead to lots of Park's Motor Group SWPL action on TV and in stadiums across the country over the next six weeks.

"There is still everything to play for at both ends of the table and we can already see how much excitement and competition the split has provided. We are delighted to deliver a record number of live games on television this season, courtesy of our three broadcast partners."

The final day of the Park's Motor Group SWPL season is May 21 as the battle for the title, the UEFA Women's Champions League spots, and race to avoid relegation comes to a conclusion.

SWPL games coming up live on Sky Sports

Saturday April 22: Hibernian vs Hearts, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday May 4: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 7pm

Thursday May 11: Celtic vs Glasgow City, kick-off 7.30pm

