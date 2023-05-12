Ange Postecoglou, Stephen Robinson, James McPake and Darren Young nominated for Scottish manager of the year

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, St Mirren's Stephen Robinson, James McPake of Dunfermline and Stirling Albion boss Darren Young are the nominees for Scottish manager of the year, in association with the Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland.

Postecoglou has led Celtic to a second successive Premiership title and, if they win their remaining four games, they will set a new Scottish top-flight points milestone of 107, eclipsing Brendan Rodger's treble-winning Invincibles of 2016-17.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle in next month's Scottish Cup final is all that stands between Celtic and a fifth treble in seven seasons.

Stephen Robinson overhauled the St Mirren squad last summer and they still have a chance of European football after securing their first top-six finish since the split was introduced.

The Buddies have been impressive at home and are also the only side to beat Celtic domestically this season.

James McPake took charge at Dunfermline last May after their relegation to League One and has taken them back to the Championship at the first attempt.

The Pars won the title with three games to spare with the target now a return to the top-flight for the first time since 2012.

Darren Young is the final nominee after guiding Stirling Albion to the League Two title in a run of 18 games unbeaten.

Celtic trio & Van Veen up for POTY award | Women's shortlist revealed

Celtic trio Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Scottish Premiership Player of the Year award.

They are shortlisted for the award, voted for by their fellow players, alongside Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen.

PFA Scotland has also revealed the Women's Player and Young Player of the Year awards shortlist, with Celtic's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi up for both prizes.

Her Hoops team-mates Amy Gallacher and Caitlin Hayes are also up for the POTY award, along with Rangers forward Brogan Hay.

VOTE: Scottish Premiership goal of the season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Scottish Premiership's best goals of the season have been chosen, now it is up to you to choose a winner.

With the 2022/23 season close to being concluded, we're giving you the chance to vote for your Scottish Premiership goal of the season up to now.

Watch the contenders and cast your vote by clicking here. The winner will be announced at the PFA Scotland awards on Sunday May 14! Voting closes Friday May 12 at 5pm.