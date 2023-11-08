Atletico Madrid 6-0 Celtic: Hoops see red again Champions League hopes all but ended by Atleti demolition

Brendan Rodgers criticised VAR after Daizen Maeda's red card in Celtic's 6-0 loss at Atletico Madrid hammering, saying it had made football feel like a "computer game".

Maeda was originally shown a yellow card for a challenge on Mario Hermoso but on-field referee Ivan Kruzilak was sent over to the review screen by the VAR official and he overturned his original decision.

Celtic were only 1-0 down at the time but capitulated following the forward's dismissal, shipping four goals after half-time to leave them on the wrong end of their second-biggest European defeat.

"The ref saw it in game time and didn't deem it worthy of anything so serious, but it just feels like a computer game now, football," Rodgers said after the game. "So many visits to the screen, so many influences in the game.

"When you watch the re-run, both players kick each other's feet. The first image he sees is not representative of the actual challenge.

"You plant a seed when the first image he sees is Daizen Maeda's foot up, but that wasn't the challenge and it's a really, really soft red card.

"As time has gone on you see the influence of VAR and the difficulties referees have. There's a lot of judgements going on away from the field. It's not so much the technology, but how it is implemented. It's not something I enjoy.

"When it first came out I was very much wanting to support it and hoped it would improve the game, because I think everyone thought the utopia of VAR would mean we would lose all these bad decisions.

"But you could argue there's even more now. There's a good percentage where it just doesn't feel right in the game.

"For a team coming here with 11 against 11, you would need to be at your real max to get something out the game and losing a man early, it becomes a real challenge and we tire and they scored some fantastic goals."

Celtic remain bottom of Group E but are still not eliminated from the Champions League, although they will need to beat both Lazio and Feyenoord and hope Atletico do them some favours to stay in Europe beyond Christmas.

Rodgers said: "We knew we had to take something from this game, but with Lazio winning as well, our objective with two games to go is to get points and see if we can improve on last season's points total."

How Celtic were hammered in Madrid

Brendan Rodgers picked the same team that played the bulk of the 2-2 draw with Atletico two weeks ago. That meant Paulo Bernardo came in for David Turnbull, who had scored in each of Celtic's last two league games.

Griezmann started in midfield and opened the scoring in the sixth minute after Celtic twice put themselves under pressure.

Joe Hart sliced a punch clear under no pressure following a corner and Callum McGregor headed a poor clearance straight to Griezmann.

The Frenchman shot from 20 yards and a deflection off Cameron Carter-Vickers took the ball out of Hart's reach and into the bottom corner.

Palma forced a save with what would prove Celtic's only effort on goal as they tried to respond and McGregor soon saved his side by blocking from Rodrigo Riquelme following a counter-attack.

The red card soon followed. Maeda left a foot dangling as he went in for a 50-50 challenge with Mario Hermoso, who rolled around on the floor after being caught on the shin as he followed through.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone and six or seven of his backroom staff raced off the bench after the incident, sparking an angry reaction from Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers when the referee was called to his monitor.

Rodgers was booked for dissent as Simeone dragged one of his colleagues back from confronting the Celtic boss.

Although Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved brilliantly from Morata's sliced clearance, the rest of the game was an exercise in defending for Celtic.

Griezmann, twice, and Nahuel Molina threatened before the France international's diagonal ball exposed Celtic in first-half stoppage time. Jose Maria Gimenez headed across goal for Morata to slide in and convert from close range.

Image: Alvaro Morata doubled Atletico's lead

The onslaught continued, even before the interval, when Hart saved from Angel Correa.

Rodgers brought on Oh Hyeon-gyu for Palma at half-time as he maintained his 4-3-2 formation throughout.

Griezmann continued to threaten on regular occasions and Gimenez headed off the bar before the Frenchman netted with a scissors kick on the hour mark after meeting Alistair Johnston's headed clearance.

Substitute Lino took a step inside Johnston and curled in a brilliant fourth six minutes later.

Correa hit a post before Morata took a touch on the edge of the box and lashed a shot into the roof of the net in the 76th minute.

Celtic finished the game with a midfield of Turnbull, Odin Thiago Holm and Tomoki Iwata and they lost a scrappy goal in the 84th minute when Niguez finished from close range.

Their heaviest European defeat had come in Spain under Rodgers seven years ago and Atletico could not emulate that 7-0 victory amid further pressure.

Mulgrew: Celtic need to restore some pride

Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew on Soccer Special:

"It was such a disappointing night for Celtic.

"The sending off really did have an impact on the game. Celtic were 1-0 down and the red card killed it off as a contest.

"You can argue it wasn't a sending off but I think it probably was because he goes in with his studs raised.

"After that, it is a matter of damage limitation. From that moment, they spent the whole game inside their own half and when you are player against this quality of player - Griezmann, Llorente, Morata and Saul - it really is difficult. It was chance after chance for Atletico.

"It was a difficult night but the Celtic players cannot get too down about it. They have to brush themselves down and move on. They need to realise the sending off had a huge impact on the game.

"They need to try and get a Champions league win. It is a difficult group they are in.

"It's a humbling in Madrid. Celtic are now really up against it now in that battle to get third in the group. They need two wins but I probably think it is time to focus on domestic football and the league campaign.

"They are going well in the league and have a cup to win. That will be their main focus now.

"However, if they do need to try and finish the Champions League campaign as strongly as they can to leave with a bit of pride."

Celtic's European woes continue

Celtic have been shown three red cards in the Champions League this season, no other team have received more than one. Indeed, the Scottish club have seen more reds in 2023/24 than across their previous 11 seasons in the competition combined (two red cards).

Celtic remain winless in 14 Champions League games (D3 L11), while the Atletico defeat was their biggest in the competition since November 2017 (7-1 against PSG).

Celtic last reached the Champions League knockout stages in 2012/13, when they lost 5-0 to Juventus on aggregate, in the round of 16.

Atletico Madrid recorded their biggest ever margin of victory in a UEFA Champions League match, scoring six goals in a single game in the competition for the first time.

