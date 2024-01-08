Jordan Henderson: Celtic have been suggested as a potential destination for England international - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have been floated as a potential destination for Jordan Henderson as he looks to escape the Saudi Pro League.

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Queen's Park keeper Callan McKenna.

Serie A side Lecce are exploring the possibility of landing Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke on loan - according to a report from Italy.

THE TIMES

Tiger Woods has announced that he is splitting from Nike after 27 years and about $500m (£392m) in sponsorship deals.

Colin Graves, who was Yorkshire's chairman during much of the period covering their racism scandal, is poised to secure a new takeover this week with the club only a month away from going bust.

DAILY MAIL

Grimsby Town are mourning the shocking and devastating death of Cameron Walsh, a 'cherished member of their youth team'. The club announced on Monday evening that 16-year-old boy had died alongside his dad Dave on Saturday in a 'tragic incident'.

A new report suggests that Jose Mourinho is considering his future as Roma manager, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Mohamed Salah's agent has responded to a report from March 2023 claiming that his client was keen for a move to Spain. Salah's agent has refuted claims from last year that the forward is keen on a move, which raises questions over the timing.

Erik ten Hag has issued a warning to Manchester United's transfer targets by saying it is easier to play for 'almost any other team'.

DAILY STAR

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into a vile tweet about Gary Speed after Newcastle dumped Sunderland out of the FA Cup.

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty for Egypt in their AFCON warm-up game to extend his miserable penalty record.

DAILY MIRROR

An Arsenal transfer has been leaked as a deleted photo shows a USA star set to complete a deal. The Gunners have been linked with USWNT defender Emily Fox and fans of the club were provided with an unforeseen gift by the photography website.

"Angry" Borussia Dortmund icon Marco Reus has denied leading a players' coup against struggling manager Edin Terzic.

THE SUN

Image: Jim Ratcliffe, Erik Ten Hag, Dave Brailsford

Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist for their new director of football role, according to reports. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford are set to restructure how the Red Devils run the football side of the business.

VAR will not be used in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, it has been confirmed.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sunil Gavaskar has defended India's preparation of pitches and hit out at the "whingeing and moaning" about them with England's Test tour just weeks away.

Nottingham Forest and Everton will find out on Monday January 15 whether they will face new Premier League charges for breaching financial regulations

SCOTTISH SUN

Serie A Bologna are in talks with Celtic about signing youngster Rocco Vata. The Italian side have been monitoring the son of former Celtic defender Rudi.

Alfredo Morelos has agreed to take a drastic 50 per cent pay cut to stay and try and help Santos return to the top flight in Brazil.