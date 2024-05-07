Lewis Ferguson: Scotland international named Serie A midfielder of the year

Scotland international Lewis Ferguson has won the Bulgarelli No 8 Award, which is awarded to the best midfielder in Serie A for the season.

​​​The Bologna captain, who arrived at the club from Aberdeen in 2022, impressed during the 2023/24 campaign before suffering a season-ending knee injury in April.

Before that, Ferguson had scored six goals and registered four assists in 31 Serie A games to help put his side within touching distance of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Previous winners of the Bulgarelli No 8 Award, named after legendary Bologna and Italy midfielder Giacomo Bulgarelli, include Daniele De Rossi, Nicolo Barella and Sandro Tonali.

Image: Ferguson joins a list of elite players to have been named the best midfielder in Serie A

Ferguson, who has made 12 appearances for Scotland, will miss this summer's Euros in Germany and likely the remainder of the year having undergone surgery.

"Devastated with the news but that's life," Ferguson wrote on Instagram at the time, along with an emoji of a broken heart.

"I will do everything to come back better and stronger than before. Thank you all for the support. See you soon."

Scotland open their Euro 2024 campaign against host nation Germany on June 14, with Switzerland and Hungary also in Group A.

