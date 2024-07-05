Women's Champions League: Arsenal face Rangers, Celtic against KuPS

Jo Potter's side will take on Arsenal in the first stage of qualifying; Celtic have been drawn against KuPS; the one-off ties will be played on September 4
Friday 5 July 2024 15:22, UK
Arsenal will face Rangers in the first round of qualification for the group stage of next season's Women's Champions League.
The winners of the one-off tie will face either Spanish side Atletico Madrid or Rosenborg BK of Norway in a bid to progress to the next stage.
SWPL champions Celtic take on Finnish side KuPS in their semi-final, with the winners of that playing FC Gintra of Lithuania or Moldovan side Agarista.
All the games will be played at the same venue, with the semi-finals on September 4 and the final three days later.
The two losing semi-finalists will face each other in a third-placed play-off.
Round one is split into two paths, the 'champions path' - which has 11 groups and is the section Celtic are in - and the 'league path', which has four group and is where Arsenal and Rangers feature.
Rangers manager Jo Potter, who spent a season at Arsenal during her playing career, will lead the SWPL runners-up back into European football for a second time, having played in the qualifying rounds in 2022/23 season.
Arsenal's previous experience of Scottish opposition in the Women's Champions League was a 6-2 win on aggregate against Glasgow City in 2013.
English champions Chelsea go straight into the group stage, while last season's WSL runners-up Manchester City will enter qualification in round two.
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!