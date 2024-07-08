Sky Sports Cup: Holders Rangers face Dundee Utd, SWPL champions Celtic at Montrose

Holders Rangers will start their Sky Sports Cup defence at Dundee United in the second round of the competition.

Jo Potter's Gers side beat Partick Thistle at Tynecastle Park last season to seal the trophy, and the Jags start their campaign against Spartans this time around.

All 12 top-flight clubs enter at the second-round stage with SWPL champions Celtic at Montrose, seven-time winners Hibernian facing Queen's Park and six-time champions Glasgow City facing Hearts.

The eight fixtures in round two take place on or before September 29, following the opening round at the start of the month with Gartcairn playing St Johnstone, Rossvale at Boroughmuir Thistle, Hamilton Academical facing Kilmarnock and Ayr United taking on Livingston.

Sky Sports Cup first-round draw:

Gartcairn vs St Johnstone

Boroughmuir Thistle vs Rossvale

Hamilton Academical vs Kilmarnock

Ayr United vs Livingston

Sky Sports Cup second-round draw:

Aberdeen vs Gartcairn or St Johnstone

Queen's Park vs Hibernian

Heart of Midlothian vs Glasgow City

Montrose vs Celtic

Dundee United vs Rangers

Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical or Kilmarnock

Boroughmuir Thistle or Rossvale vs Ayr United or Livingston

Partick Thistle vs Spartans

What are the key dates for the 2024/25 SWPL season?

Start date - August 11

SWPL 1 winter break - December 23 to January 12, 2025

SWPL 2 winter break - December 16 to January 4, 2025

Final pre-split fixtures - March 2, 2025

Final round of matches - May 18, 2025

Play-off finals - May 22/23, 2025

Sky Sports Cup final - March 22 or 23, 2025

