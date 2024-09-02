SWPL: Rangers move clear at top as unbeaten Celtic and Hibs draw

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Rangers moved clear at the top, while Celtic drew a blank against Hibernian.

Dundee United 0-10 Rangers

Rangers moved two points clear at the top of the SWPL with a thumping 10-0 win over Dundee United as they maintained their perfect start to the season.

Jo Potter's side were seven up before half-time thanks to a hat-trick for Katie Wilkinson, a double for Laura Berry, a Kirsty Howat strike, and an own goal. For Wilkinson, it was her fourth hat-trick in five games since she signed for Rangers.

With perhaps one eye on their Champions League tie against Arsenal, there was just an additional three goals in the second half. Rio Hardy and Tessel Middag added their names to the scoresheet, while Berry also secured her hat-trick.

United, who are bottom of the league, will look to bounce back away to Aberdeen on Sunday.

Celtic 0-0 Hibernian

Image: Celtic and Hibs remain unbeaten after a goalless draw

Reigning champions Celtic were held by Hibs at Broadwood as both sides remained unbeaten - but lost ground on Rangers.

There were chances at both ends, with the best of the game falling to Hibs but Tegan Bowie could not take advantage.

Hoops boss Elena Sadiku said her side should have won, while it was a similar message from Grant Scott who said Hibs "couldn't be begrudged a result" based on their chances.

Celtic now turn their attention to the Champions League and a tie against Finnish side KuPS Kuopio. The Hibees are back in SWPL action on Friday when they host Hearts at Easter Road.

Hearts 6-1 Motherwell

Hearts closed the gap on Celtic and Hibs to a point, thanks to a comfortable victory over Motherwell.

Georgia Timms opened the scoring with Joely Andrews doubling their lead before the break.

Motherwell looked to be back in the game shortly after the restart as Chelsie Watson curled in a free-kick from the edge of the box, but Emma Brownlie restored Hearts' two-goal lead soon after.

Monica Forsyth extended their lead before Lisa Robertson made it 5-1. Brownlie rounded off a strong result for her side with another late on.

Hearts face a tough test in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road on Friday. Motherwell face Partick Thistle on Sunday at Fir Park.

Spartans 0-2 Glasgow City

Glasgow City won away to Spartans but were made to work for the three points.

Emily Whelan and Sofia Maatta both went close for City before Natalia Wrobel opened the scoring on the half hour.

City struggled to add to their tally with Katie Lockwood going close, smashing an effort off the crossbar. They eventually found a late second through Ukraine international Nicole Kozlova.

Glasgow City remain fifth in the league but just a point behind second place. Spartans, who are without a point this season, are away to Montrose on Sunday.

Partick Thistle 2-2 Aberdeen

The Jags fought back from 2-0 down to earn a draw with managerless Aberdeen at Firhill.

Hannah Stewart gave the Dons the lead with three minutes played with Francesca Ogilvie doubling their lead after an hour.

Emma Lawton pulled Brian Graham's side back into the match with Carla Boyce heading in from a cross after they had been denied a penalty.

The Jags have a chance to jump above Motherwell when the two sides meet at Fir Park on Sunday. Aberdeen host Dundee United.

Queen's Park 0-3 Montrose

Montrose picked up their first points of the new season with a comfortable win over newly-promoted Queen's Park.

Louise Brown gave Craig Feroz's side the lead with nine minutes played. Brown then scored from the penalty spot after being brought down by Hannah Cunningham, who was sent off.

Jade McLaren wrapped up the win with just under an hour played, meaning Montrose could secure back-to-back victories when they host Spartans on Sunday.

Queen's Park return to action with a tricky away tie against Glasgow City.

