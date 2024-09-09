SWPL: Hearts end Hibs' unbeaten run, Glasgow City put eight park Queen's Park

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Hearts end Hibernian's unbeaten start and Glasgow City win convincingly as both move level on points with leaders Rangers.

Hibernian 0-4 Hearts

Hearts beat rivals Hibernian in the Edinburgh derby as they moved second in the SWPL with a convincing 4-0 victory.

The visitors took control of the game within half an hour as Eilidh Shore and Georgia Timms gave Hearts an early lead.

Monica Forsyth made it three before the break, before Jackie Richards rounded off the result, finding the net with six minutes to go.

Hibs will look to recover when they take on Queen's Park on Sunday. Hearts will hope for another victory when they host Aberdeen on the same day.

Glasgow City 8-0 Queen's Park

Glasgow City put eight past Queen's Park as they moved up to third in the table.

Natalia Wrobel opened the scoring with 10 minutes gone, with Lisa Forrest putting her side two goals to the good right before the break.

Nicole Kozlova converted from the spot early in the second half, before Sofia Määtä netted twice to make it 5-0 before the hour mark.

Aleigh Gambone got her name on the scoresheet with 63 minutes on the clock and Kozlova saw off the game, securing her hat-trick with two more goals.

Glasgow City are away to Motherwell on Sunday as they look to pick up another three points. Queen's Park are in Edinburgh as they take on Hibs.

Motherwell 0-4 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle secured a convincing victory against Motherwell at Fir Park.

Tiree Burchill put the hosts in the lead within 20 minutes with Hannah Robinson doubling their lead before the break.

Emily Mutch's own goal made it three with Emma Lawton adding a fourth in the 90th minute to round off a good Thistle performance.

Next up, Thistle host reigning champions Celtic on Sunday while Motherwell host Glasgow City.

Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee United

Aberdeen and Dundee United shared the points with both scoring in the first half.

Ella Cowie put the visitors ahead with the Dons striking back through Niamh Noble right before the break.

Megan Sidey denied both Freya Brien and Ashley Robertson as United pushed for the win.

Aberdeen make the trip to the capital next as they face Hearts on Sunday while Dundee United take on Montrose at Links Park.

Montrose 0-3 Spartans

Spartans secured their first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Montrose at Links Park.

Keira Chuter and Robyn McCafferty saw the visitors take a two-goal lead within 20 minutes, Erin Rennie added their third late on.

Montrose will hope to recover next Sunday when they host Dundee United. Spartans have a tricky away trip to Glasgow on the same day as they face Rangers.

