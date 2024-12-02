Scottish Cup fourth-round draw: Celtic face Kilmarnock, Dundee derby, plus Rangers, Hibs & Hearts face non-SPFL clubs

Holders Celtic will begin the defence of their Scottish Cup title against Kilmarnock.

All 12 Scottish Premiership clubs enter the competition in the fourth round, with city rivals Dundee being drawn against Dundee United and St Johnstone taking on Motherwell in the three all-top-flight ties.

Philippe Clement's Rangers have been drawn against one of the five non-SPFL sides - with Highland League outfit Fraserburgh heading to Ibrox after the fifth-tier club beat Annan Athletic 2-0. Highland League leaders Brechin City, meanwhile, will host Hearts.

Image: Philippe Clement's Rangers will face Highland League club Fraserburgh

West of Scotland League leaders Clydebank - who are the joint lowest-ranked club left in the competition - have been rewarded with a trip to face Hibernian. Fellow sixth-tier club Musselburgh Athletic - who top the East of Scotland League - will take on Championship side Hamilton Academical.

Image: David Gray's Hibernian face the joint lowest-ranked club Clydebank

Elsewhere, Broxburn Athletic of the Lowland League - Scotland's fifth tier - will face Ayr United, plus St Mirren are away to Queen of the South, League Two leaders Elgin City welcome Aberdeen and Ross County host Livingston,

The ties will take place on the weekend of January 18-19.

Scottish Cup fourth-round draw in full: ​​

Image: Celtic won the Scottish Cup after beating Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park last season

Dumbarton vs Airdrieonians

Cove Rangers vs Forfar Athletic

Dundee vs Dundee United

Dunfermline Athletic vs Stenhousemuir

Falkirk vs Raith Rovers

St Johnstone vs Motherwell

Queen's Park vs Montrose

Ross County vs Livingston

Hibernian vs Clydebank

Rangers vs Fraserburgh

Brechin City vs Hearts

Queen of the South vs St Mirren

Hamilton Academical vs Musselburgh Athletic

Elgin City vs Aberdeen

Broxburn Athletic vs Ayr United

Celtic vs Kilmarnock