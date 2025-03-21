Neil Lennon: Dunfermline appoint former Celtic and Hibernian boss after sacking Michael Tidser

Neil Lennon has been appointed manager of Scottish Championship club Dunfermline Athletic on an initial deal until the end of this season.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss was most recently in the dugout last year at Romanian side Rapid Bucuresti but was sacked after three months into a two-year-deal.

Lennon is the third permanent Dunfermline manager this season, with James McPake sacked in December and Michael Tidser dismissed on Monday after just two months.

Image: Lennon's first match will be against his former Celtic captain Scott Brown who is boss at promotion-chasing Ayr United

The Pars are second-bottom of the table - six points clear of automatic relegation but one point behind Hamilton as they bid to move out of the relegation play-off spot with seven games to go.

He will be joined by coach Iain Brunskill, who had spells at Liverpool's academy, Norwich, Blackpool, QPR and most recently at Rapid Bucuresti as Lennon's assistant.

Image: Dunfermline sacked Michael Tidser as head coach after just two months in the job

Lennon's first match in charge of Dunfermline will be against promotion-chasing Ayr United, who are managed by his former Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Championship survival the target for Lennon

Image: Lennon has signed an initial short-term deal until the end of this season at Dunfermline (Credit: Craig Brown/DAFC)

Following his appointment, Lennon said: "I'm very excited about the prospect of joining Dunfermline Athletic Football Club. Once I spoke to James Bord he put across a very compelling proposition on his ambitions for the club. However, short term our aim is obviously to be in the Championship next season.

"Having watched the match against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup it's clear there's talent in the squad, perhaps just a little low on confidence at the minute.

"What we want to do is bring an energy, confidence and an exciting brand of football. It may not happen instantly but we want to play on the front foot, excite supporters and get the players believing in what we're doing."

Chairman and chief executive David Cook added: "Firstly I'd like to welcome Neil and Iain to KDM Group East End Park. We very quickly identified Neil as the outstanding candidate for the role. Having managed at the very highest level in the country he will bring a huge wealth of experience to the club.

"While it's been a team effort in securing the services of such a high-calibre manager, this wouldn't have been possible without James Bord's personal involvement in the negotiations.

"Neil has already started work preparing for next Saturday's match with Ayr United and with seven matches remaining we know our supporters will get behind Neil, Iain and the rest of the staff and squad as we fight to maintain our Championship placing."

Lennon's managerial history

Image: Lennon was sacked from his last two jobs in Romania and Cyprus

After an initial stint as Celtic caretaker boss, Lennon was handed the job at Parkhead for the first time in June 2010. He went on to win the Scottish Cup in his first season, before three consecutive top-flight titles and another Scottish Cup followed.

He left the club after four years and went on to join Bolton but the team struggled, while off-field financial issues also impacted the side - with Lennon leaving after two years.

Lennon then joined Hibernian as head coach and led the team to promotion back to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking and qualified for the Europa League, as well as finishing fourth in the top flight. However, three years later he departed Easter Road.

Image: Lennon guided Hibernian to the top flight after winning the Scottish Championship title

Another interim spell at Celtic followed as Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers, who had joined Leicester City, and once again he was handed the job on a permanent basis after helping seal a third domestic treble, before winning all three trophies on his own the following season. He did, however, leave in 2021 after Rangers returned to top spot for the first time in 10 years.

Image: Lennon won 10 trophies as Celtic boss including a domestic treble during his two spells in charge

Lennon enjoyed relative success in Cyrpus - winning the Cypriot Cup with Omonia, but was sacked after less than a year in the job, while his time at Rapid Bucuresti in Romania lasted just three months after a tough start to the season.

Dunfermline's final league fixtures