Danny Röhl: Watch free live stream as new Rangers head coach speaks to the media with club officials

New Rangers head coach Danny Rohl speaks to the media for the first time - and you can watch in a live stream from 3.30pm.

Chairman Andrew Cavenagh, chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell will also be in attendance at Ibrox.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss was appointed as Russell Martin's permanent successor on Monday, signing an initial two-and-a-half year deal.

Rangers are currently sixth in the Scottish Premiership after just one win from their first eight league games.

His first game in charge will be Thursday night's Europa League game against SK Brann in Norway.