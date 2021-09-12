Chelsea Women bounce back to hammer Everton, Arsenal win 4-0 at Reading - Women's Super League round-up

Sam Kerr scored twice as defending champions Chelsea returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 4-0 Women's Super League victory at home to Everton.

After a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend, the Blues saw off the Toffees with Fran Kirby and Bethany England scoring either side of Kerr's double.

England striker Kirby broke the deadlock after 25 minutes with a superb strike as she collected the ball just inside the 18-yard box and picked out the far corner of the net beautifully for her first goal of the season.

Kerr doubled the hosts' lead two minutes into the second half as she took advantage of a defensive mistake by Everton before completing her double with a header from close range after 74 minutes.

Substitute England scored Chelsea's final goal with 11 minutes remaining with her first touch of the ball as she pounced on Erin Cuthbert's rebound.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to take on Manchester United on Sunday, September 26 following next week's international break.

Image: Beth Mead scored Arsenal's second goal in their 4-0 thumping of Reading

Newcomers Leicester City lost 3-1 to Manchester United in their first FA Women's Super League home game.

Leicester, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in their first game in the top flight, went behind to strikes from Ella Toone and Maria Thorisdottir before former Red Devil Abbie McManus reduced the deficit, but a goal from Martha Thomas sealed the 3-1 win for United.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema continued her stellar scoring form, netting twice as her side thumped Reading 4-0 at home, and there were also goals galore at Birmingham City as the home team were hammered 5-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur will play Manchester City later on Sunday. Brighton top the early table on six points, ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United on goal difference, while Everton are bottom after consecutive 4-0 defeats.