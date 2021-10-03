Women's Super League: Man City lose again as Tottenham go second

Manchester City slumped to a third Women's Super League defeat in four as their miserable start to the season continued with a 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir broke the deadlock with a header for West Ham six minutes before the break and though Ellen White had a goal for City ruled out for offside, the Hammers defended robustly before Yui Hasegawa added a second in stoppage time to seal the win.

City finished second to Chelsea last season by just two points - despite losing only once - but are already nine off leaders Arsenal at home and last month crashed out of the Champions League to qualifiers Real Madrid.

Gareth Taylor's side, still without Lucy Bronze and Steph Houghton, hit six against Leicester in their midweek FA Cup quarter-final, but failed to build on that result and had spurned a string of chances before Laura Coombs hit the post in injury-time.

"I'm not feeling great if I'm honest," Taylor told City's official website. "We are in a tough moment, we really are.

"Regardless of injuries and player availability, I thought we had enough to win the game and we didn't. It was one of those games where everything went against us. We dominated the first half - we had numerous chances.

"West Ham are improving and they made it really difficult in the second half. I suppose the only consolation is the amount of opportunities we had - the goalkeeper had a lot of saves to make so we had final actions rather than moments.

"If you can't finish your chances, you can't give away even one chance. We did and they scored. We have to score goals and not concede - it sounds simple but that's it. It will get better, it will. We have to take responsibility and finish our chances off."

City's next fixture is against United in a WSL Manchester derby but Taylor was bullish when asked about the challenge.

"There's no pressure," he said. "It's a big game - a derby game away from home - and I can't wait."

Image: Rachel Williams celebrates scoring Tottenham's first goal in their WSL win over Leicester

Tottenham soared to second with a 2-0 win over newcomers Leicester.

Rachel Williams opened the scoring seven minutes before the interval and Angela Addison sealed the points late on (88).

Spurs are second to north London rivals Arsenal only on goal difference, with reigning champions Chelsea three points behind in third.

Everton leapfrogged lowly Manchester City into eighth after a comprehensive 3-0 win over bottom club Reading.

The Toffees had the game sewn up by half-time with Anna Anvegard punishing a mistake in just the second minute.

Claire Emslie curled into the far corner (38) to double the visitors' lead and Danielle Turner scored a brilliant free-kick deep in first-half stoppage time, leaving Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney stranded.