WSL: Everton Women appoint Jean-Luc Vasseur as new manager on two-and-a-half-year deal

Jean-Luc Vasseur replaces Willie Kirk as manager of Everton Women; Frenchman joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal; Vasseur, who won Women's Champions League with Olympique Lyonnais Féminin: "I've come here to write new history with Everton and to win titles"

Friday 29 October 2021 19:01, UK

Jean-Luc Vasseur is the new manager of Everton Women
Image: Jean-Luc Vasseur is the new manager of Everton Women

Everton Women have appointed Jean-Luc Vasseur as the club's new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Frenchman Vasseur replaces Willie Kirk, who left earlier in the month following a mixed start to the new Women's Super League season.

Vasseur is a Champions League-winning boss with Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and the 2020 recipient of FIFA's World Women's Coach of the Year award.

He led Lyon Women's all-conquering 2019/20 team which, as well as being crowned European champions, won the French league title, Coupe de France, Trophée des Championnes, and Women's International Champions Cup.

Vasseur has already visited Everton's training ground USM Finch Farm, women's stadium Walton Hall Park and club headquarters at the Royal Liver Building with Alan McTavish, managing director of Everton Women.

Trending

"It's an honour to be here at Everton, which is such a famous club in England," he told evertontv.

"I spoke with Sarvar Ismailov [Everton Women sporting and commercial director] and he told me this is a big club with a big history and an amazing future.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the WSL match between Arsenal and Everton on October 10

"I've come here to write new history with Everton and to win titles. "We have a lot of talent and resources so I think there is good capacity to improve.

"I have the ambition to build a team that can achieve Champions League qualification. We have to be patient and fight to win."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema