WSL: Everton Women appoint Jean-Luc Vasseur as new manager on two-and-a-half-year deal

Everton Women have appointed Jean-Luc Vasseur as the club's new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Frenchman Vasseur replaces Willie Kirk, who left earlier in the month following a mixed start to the new Women's Super League season.
Vasseur is a Champions League-winning boss with Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and the 2020 recipient of FIFA's World Women's Coach of the Year award.
He led Lyon Women's all-conquering 2019/20 team which, as well as being crowned European champions, won the French league title, Coupe de France, Trophée des Championnes, and Women's International Champions Cup.
✍️ | We are delighted to have appointed Jean-Luc Vasseur as our new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal until June 2024.#EFC 🔵— Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) October 29, 2021
Vasseur has already visited Everton's training ground USM Finch Farm, women's stadium Walton Hall Park and club headquarters at the Royal Liver Building with Alan McTavish, managing director of Everton Women.
"It's an honour to be here at Everton, which is such a famous club in England," he told evertontv.
"I spoke with Sarvar Ismailov [Everton Women sporting and commercial director] and he told me this is a big club with a big history and an amazing future.
"I've come here to write new history with Everton and to win titles. "We have a lot of talent and resources so I think there is good capacity to improve.
"I have the ambition to build a team that can achieve Champions League qualification. We have to be patient and fight to win."