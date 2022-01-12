Marc Skinner and Ella Toone: Manchester United duo win Women's Super League awards for December

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner and forward Ella Toone have won the Women's Super League (WSL) Manager and Player of the Month awards.

December's Manager of the Month Skinner oversaw two wins out of two in December, beating Brighton 2-0 and thrashing Aston Villa 5-0.

A good first half of the season under Skinner has taken United up to fourth in the WSL table, two points above rivals Manchester City.

Skinner, who previously managed Birmingham City, joined United in the summer from US side Orlando Pride, replacing the outgoing Casey Stoney.

Image: Ella Toone scored twice in two games for Manchester United Women in December

December's Player of the Month Toone played 90 minutes in the win at Brighton and scoring twice as United put five past Villa.

The 22-year-old forward has been in impressive form this season, recording five goals and four assists in 10 games to help United to fourth place in the WSL.

Toone has also found the net on a regular basis for England after making her debut last year, with six goals in just eight games.

She began her career at United but left for Blackburn before joining Manchester City in 2016.

Toone then returned to United from their city rivals in 2018 in time for their inaugural season in the Women's Championship, which ended in promotion to the WSL.