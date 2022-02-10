Women's Super League: Man Utd forward Leah Galton wins Player of the Month award for January

Manchester United forward Leah Galton has won the Women's Super League Player of the Month award for January.

Galton scored three goals in two WSL games throughout January, netting twice against Birmingham in a 5-0 win and once in a 3-0 victory over Tottenham.

The 27-year-old's impressive form has helped Manchester United move into third place, three points behind Chelsea and five adrift of league leaders Arsenal. Her side are unbeaten in five WSL games, scoring 16 goals and conceding just once.

Galton, who has been capped at England youth level, began her career at Leeds and joined Manchester United in 2018 from Bayern Munich.

She signed a new contract with United last February until June 2024 with an option of an additional year.

