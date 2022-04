WSL: Chelsea come from behind to beat Tottenham | Man City cruise past Leicester | West Ham win at Reading

Chelsea moved four points ahead of Arsenal in the race for the Women's Super League title after coming from behind to beat Tottenham 3-1, despite having Ann-Katrin Berger sent off in the first half.

A Sophie Ingle own goal (15) had given Spurs the lead at The Hive, but Guro Reiten equalised for the visitors 12 minutes later when her attempted cross looped into the corner.

With 33 minutes on the clock, though, Chelsea were down to 10 players. Berger came charging off her line after Rachel Williams was put through by Kyah Simon before the away goalkeeper then wiped out the 34-year-old outside the box.

Image: Guro Reiten scored the equaliser for Chelsea

It could easily have been the turning point in the match but Emma Hayes's side rallied and had Sam Kerr to thank when her textbook header found the net to give Chelsea the lead (71).

Jessie Fleming then sealed the points in stoppage time (90+5) when her thunderous effort flew into the net from 25 yards out with virtually the last touch of the game.

Arsenal have the chance to close the gap back to one point when they travel to face Everton later on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm.

Manchester City moved into third place on goal difference, above rivals Manchester United, after a dominant 4-0 win over Leicester.

Caroline Weir, Lauren Hemp and Julie Blakstad scored before the interval, and Alex Greenwood added a fourth from the penalty spot in the second half.

Image: Manchester City's Caroline Weir celebrates her opening goal with team-mate Ellen White

The result was City's 10th consecutive win in all competitions and they replace United in the Champions League qualification spot, although their rivals have the chance to go back above them when they face Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Leicester are four points above bottom side Birmingham and have lost their last six games.

West Ham earned a deserved 2-1 win over Reading to move above Brighton into sixth place.

After a goalless first half, Emma Snerle and Yui Hasegawa set the Hammers on their way to victory, before Faye Bryson pulled one back for Reading deep into stoppage time.

The hosts are now eight WSL games without a win, nine in all competitions, with just two games remaining.

