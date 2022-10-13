Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall: Leah Williamson to miss Reading clash; Rafaelle also 'out for several weeks'

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has confirmed Leah Williamson is out of their Women's Super League game at Reading on Sunday, which is live on Sky Sports.

The centre-back is expected to be out for "several weeks" with a foot injury, Eidevall confirmed, along with team-mate Rafaelle Souza.

England captain Williamson was ruled out of the games against USA and Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training.

She left the England camp in a protective boot and was pictured on crutches as she watched England Lionesses beat USA last Friday night at Wembley.

"Both are foot injuries," Eidevall confirmed to Sky Sports about Williamson and Souza.

"Both are expected to be out for several weeks.

"[We] can't put an exact time frame on those until they have seen the consultants here. We need to give that a bit of time so we can have a better prognosis."

Image: Williamson is set to miss the start of Arsenal's Champions league campaign

Arsenal are top of the WSL after beating Brighton and Tottenham - both 4-0 - in their opening two games.

They continue their domestic campaign against Reading on Sunday before starting their Champions League campaign next Wednesday against defending champions Lyon.

Image: Williamson picked up a foot injury in England training

Sunday October 16: Reading (A) - live on Sky Sports

Wednesday October 19: Lyon (A)

Sunday October 23: Liverpool (A)

Thursday October 27: Zurich (H)

Sunday October 30: West Ham (H) - live on Sky Sports

