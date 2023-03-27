Women's Super League title race: Everything you need to know about the run-in as Chelsea, Man United, Man City and Arsenal go for glory

The tightest and most hotly-contested Women's Super League title race is approaching the final straight.

In a topsy-turvy campaign, four of the country's biggest clubs - Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal - still hold a strong chance of lifting the Women's Super League title on May 27, with just three points separating the quartet.

Add in title showdowns between the four teams, the impact of FA Cup and Champions League distractions - plus a close race in the goal difference tallies - and every single point, goal and result is going to count over the next eight weeks.

So which team has the best chance of winning the league? What makes this the go-to title race to keep your eyes on this season?

Position: 1st

Played: 16

Points: 38

GD: 33

Remaining WSL fixtures: Brighton (A) - April 1*, Arsenal (H) - April 22, Aston Villa (A) - April 29, Tottenham (H) - May 7, Man City (H) - May 21, Liverpool (A) - May 27

* Live on Sky Sports

Currently, Manchester United are at the top of the tree and you can't say they don't deserve it. Marc Skinner's side are the league's top goalscorers and they've also conceded the fewest amount of goals.

That means United are in the best possible position in terms of goal difference. Their title rivals will do well to catch up with United's monster total of 33.

What is particularly noticeable is the way United spread their goals around their attack. If it's not Alessia Russo on the scoresheet, then it's Leah Galton. Or Nikita Parris. Or Ella Toone.

United challenging for the WSL title could well have an impact on whether top-scorer Russo - who was the subject of a world-record bid from Arsenal in January - stays at the club beyond this summer.

The England forward's contract expires in July - could having her hands on the league trophy at the end of the campaign boost United's negotiation stance?

Skinner: There's a chance we can end up on top

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner speaking after his side's 4-0 win over West Ham:

"It sends a message to us as a team. Do not waste 45 minutes against any team.

"If we look after what we can do, there's a chance you can end up where you want to be at the end of the season. That's something we can learn from."

Image: Manchester City's title credentials are boosted by the form of striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw

Position: 2nd

Played: 16

Points: 38

GD: 20

Remaining WSL fixtures: Arsenal (A) - April 2, West Ham (H) - April 23*, Reading (H) - April 30, Liverpool (A) - May 7, Man Utd (A) - May 21, Everton (H) - May 27

* Live on Sky Sports

Manchester City have gone from title outsiders to the WSL's form team, with Gareth Taylor's side winning their last five league matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Chelsea

City are also boosted by them being the only team currently playing on one front in this season run-in - meaning they have a clear run at the title without any cup or European distractions.

Behind City's success his season is Jamaican striker Khadija Shaw - who currently has 15 goals in 15 WSL matches this season.

But the 26-year-old is more than just scoring goals. The way she brings others into play is a key part of Taylor's philosophy this season.

Taylor: There are still going to be twists and turns

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City Women head coach, Gareth Taylor says the WSL title is still in Chelsea's hands despite his side's 2-0 win over their rivals

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor speaking after his side's 2-0 win over Chelsea:

"The situation is the situation: it's still Chelsea's [to lose]. If they win their game in hand, they can go two points clear of each of the three teams. There is also goal difference to consider as well which is slightly superior to ours.

"The fact we play Arsenal next week, Manchester United after the break and the fact that Chelsea play Arsenal, there are still going to be twists and turns. Especially with those teams playing each other."

Image: Chelsea have the easiest run-in - but are still playing on all three fronts

Position: 3rd

Played: 15

Points: 37

GD: 25

Remaining fixtures: Aston Villa (A) - April 2*, Leicester (H) - April 23, West Ham (A) - April 30, Liverpool (H) - May 3, Everton (H) - May 7, Arsenal (H) - May 21, Reading (A) - May 27

* Live on Sky Sports

So is Taylor right - is this Chelsea's league title to lose?

Well, the fixture list says so. As well as their crucial game in hand, Emma Hayes' Blues have already played the majority of their title rivals - with five out of their remaining seven games coming against sides who are not in the title picture.

Hotshot Sam Kerr - who has 22 goals already this season - will be licking her lips.

However, Chelsea still have the busiest schedule of the four teams challenging for the WSL title - due to the fact they are the only team in this list still competing across three fronts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa midfielder Remi Allen reflects on an eventful WSL weekend while predicting Chelsea to win the league.

The Blues have the talent and depth to do this but even Hayes admits that her side are starting to tire. And they could still play 13 more games between now and the start of June.

There are also concerns over centre-back Millie Bright's fitness - after the England defender underwent a scan on a knee problem picked up earlier this month.

So will this hectic schedule across the Champions League, FA Cup and WSL take its toll on this Chelsea squad?

Are Chelsea tired?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea Women manager, Emma Hayes believes her side's busy schedule caught up with them in their 2-0 defeat at Manchester City

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes speaking after her side's 2-0 loss against Manchester City:

"Absolutely [we looked tired]. But I'm not going to say a negative word about my players. I love them. I know how hard they pushed in the second half. This was one game too many.

"It's so hard to win a league when you're in all competitions with a game every three days. Today's performance reflected that."

Image: Arsenal also have a game in hand over their rivals but face a crucial next three games

Position: 4th

Played: 15

Points: 35

GD: 29

Remaining fixtures: Man City (H) - April 2, Man Utd (A) - April 22, Everton (A) - April 30, Leicester (H) - May 7, Brighton (A) - May 10*, Chelsea (A) - May 21, Aston Villa (H) - May 27

* Live on Sky Sports

Arsenal came so close to claiming the WSL title on the final day of last season - with the Gunners edged out on a topsy-turvy final day by Chelsea - and Jonas Eidevall's side are playing catch up once again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Tottenham and Arsenal

The Gunners' title push this season - along with their League Cup final triumph over Chelsea - is particularly impressive given star forwards Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead have been out with long-term knee injuries for most of this season.

Take the likes of Russo, Shaw or Kerr away from the title rivals and their credentials would be severely damaged.

It feels like Arsenal's season will be defined in the next three matches. Eidevall's Gunners have to turn around a Champions League quarter-final deficit against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and if they don't win that, then there are two tough title showdowns awaiting them in the league.

Arsenal play both Manchester clubs in their next two league games - which will go a long way to determining whether the Gunners are more than the fourth-best team in the league.

Foord: Arsenal playing really well right now

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal's Caitlin Foord was named player of the match after her goal-scoring performance against Tottenham

Arsenal striker Caitlin Foord after her team's 5-1 win over Tottenham:

"We know we have a big stretch ahead. We know we need to win games, we want to fight for the top of the league and we've got the Champions League as well.

"I think we're just playing really well at the moment and we want to keep building on that."