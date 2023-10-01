Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says women's game not having goal-line technology or VAR is 'embarrassing' after Guro Reiten denied goal

Emma Hayes says it is "ludicrous" and "embarrassing" that goal-line technology and VAR are not in the women's game after Chelsea's Guro Reiten was denied a goal against Tottenham after the ball clearly crossed the line.

Reiten bundled the ball over the line in the 2-1 victory for the WSL champions but the on-pitch officials did not give the goal. The Chelsea attacker even wheeled away to celebrate but was left bemused when it was ruled it had not gone in.

Thankfully for Chelsea, Lauren James scored seconds later as Niamh Charles, who collected a pass from the celebrating Reiten, crossed for her to tap home.

"I want to know why are we not investing in it [technology]?" Hayes told Sky Sports after the game. "That has to be put to the board who make the decisions. It's embarrassing.

Image: Guro Reiten's shot appeared to go over the line against Tottenham

"Everyone knew in the stadium it had gone in. Fair enough there could be a human error but that's what VAR is for, but I probably shouldn't say that after Tottenham vs Liverpool yesterday!

"If this is the Premier League of women's football, the top level, we've already proven we can have VAR-lite, we had it at Kingsmeadow in a pre-season game.

"We can talk about investing in youth football but we need [goal-line technology] - it's ludicrous. We had it at the World Cup. We had it in the FA Cup final but not the semi-finals."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren James tucks home a great cross, giving Chelsea a 2-0 lead over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge

Hayes later said in her press conference: "I said to the fourth official, 'I bet you're grateful that [James goal] went in'. Because everyone in the stadium saw it crossed the line.

"There's human error, VAR is not foolproof, but not having goal-line technology in a stadium that already has it is madness. But then, at the same time, next week we go to a stadium that doesn't have it.

"We have to have some consistency with it. I don't understand why we don't have VAR-lite across the league. We implemented it at Kingsmeadow in pre-season so there aren't any excuses."

What the pundits said…

Karen Carney to Sky Sports: "We've been speaking for too long about technology. We're at the main stadium, brilliant, but that goal could be the difference - it's a goal. The title could be won by two points, the relegation, the top four is marginal. I feel for managers as there is no room for error for them but why can we allow room for errors in technology?"

Izzy Christensen to Sky Sports: "The game is moving on. These decisions define games. If Chelsea hadn't scored seconds after that we'd be looking at a completely different result and then at the end of the season when we look back at things like that happening, which are preventable, then it's a big worry."

Rachel Yankey to Sky Sports: "The biggest thing we can do is keep showing it and pushing for it. Then hopefully there will be change. The football has got to such a level that we can't not notice this. It [goal-line technology] has to be there."

