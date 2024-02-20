Women's Super League dates for the 2024/25 season revealed, with new campaign to start on September 21

The 2024/25 Women's Super League season will start on the weekend of September 21 and 22.

The key dates for the top two divisions of women's football next term have been confirmed, with the Barclays Women's Championship starting a fortnight earlier on the weekend of September 7 and 8.

The winter break will take place between December 16 and January 18, with the WSL season ending on the weekend of May 10 and May 11, 2025.

The start of the new WSL season comes 42 days after the women's gold medal final of the Olympic Games campaign.

Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris tournament after England's unsuccessful Nations League campaign, although the United States, Brazil and France are among the teams to have qualified.

Meanwhile, the 2024/25 Women's League Cup dates have also been confirmed, with the group stage running from early October until mid-December. The final will be played on the weekend of March 15 and 16, 2025.

2024/25 season - key dates September 7/8: Barclays Women's Championship season starts

September 21/22: Women's Super League season starts

Early October: Women's League Cup group stages begin

December 16: Winter break begins

January 18: Winter break ends

January 22/23: Women's League Cup quarter-finals

February 5/6: Women's League Cup semi-finals

March 15/16: Women's League Cup final

May 3/4: Barclays Women's Championship ends

May 10/11: Women's Super League season ends

Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal are separated by just three points with eight games remaining of the Women's Super League campaign - so who is most likely to take the crown come May?

We take a look at each side's prospects after a topsy-turvy weekend when Gareth Taylor's City knocked Chelsea off their perch, ending their run of 33 games unbeaten at home, while the Gunners dismantled fourth-placed Manchester United to all but end their opponents' chances of WSL glory this term.

Chelsea face the Gunners on Sunday March 17, with a Manchester derby scheduled for the following Sunday.

Man City host Arsenal on Sunday May 5, before Man Utd welcome Chelsea on Saturday May 18, the final day of the campaign.

March 15: Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 7pm, live on Sky Sports

March 23: Man City vs Man Utd, kick-off 12.30pm

May 5: Man City vs Arsenal, kick-off 1pm

May 18: Man Utd vs Chelsea, kick-off 3pm

