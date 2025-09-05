Grace Geyoro joins London City Lionesses in world-record deal worth £1.43m from Paris Saint-Germain

Grace Geyoro has signed for London City Lionesses from Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal worth £1.43m ($1.65m).

The fee is a new world record, but it could be narrowly beaten if Chelsea pay all of the bonuses as part of the Alyssa Thompson deal from Angel City.

Thompson's fee of around £1m could rise with bonuses and add-ons to just below £1.5m, according to reports from the US.

Geyoro's deal reflects the fact PSG did not want to sell her, but the 28-year-old was open to a move to the WSL this summer.

She has spent her entire career at the Premiere Club, making 250 appearances and scoring 50 goals, since coming through their academy.

Geyoro has finished as a runner-up in the Women's Champions League twice and won the top flight once, plus lifted three French Cups.

Geyoro has also earned 103 caps for France and started three of their four matches at Euro 2025, scoring twice as they reached the quarter-finals.

Women's Super League newcomers London City have signed several high-profile players this summer, including Jana Fernandez from Barcelona, Danielle van de Donk from Lyon, former Manchester United captain Katie Zelem and 74-cap England forward Nikita Parris.

