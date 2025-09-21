Aggie Beever-Jones sends Chelsea top of WSL with narrow win over Leicester

Aggie Beever-Jones' seventh-minute strike was enough to send Chelsea back to the top of the Women's Super League table thanks to a 1-0 win over Leicester.

Beever-Jones' third league goal in as many games proved to be the difference maker as she continued her clinical start to the season amid pressure on her spot from the returning Sam Kerr.

Prior to kick-off, a minute’s silence was held in memory of former Liverpool manager Matt Beard who died on Saturday aged 47. Beard also had a spell at Chelsea from 2009-2012, and both sides wore black armbands to commemorate him.

The visitors made a lively start and had Chelsea under pressure in the opening stages, with 50 per cent of the first six minutes being played inside the hosts' final third. However, Sonia Bompastor’s side showed exactly why they are defending champions with their first attack of the game.

Image: Aggie Beever-Jones celebrates after giving Chelsea the lead against Leicester

A neat backheel on the edge of the box from Erin Cuthbert completely bamboozled the Leicester defence and allowed Beever-Jones all the time in the world to rifle the ball into the roof of the net.

Despite their impressive high press throughout the contest, Leicester still had goalkeeper Janina Leitzig to thank for keeping the scoreline down, with the German keeping several long-range efforts out, with a fingertip stop to deny Keira Walsh the pick of the bunch at the end of the first half.

Leicester continued to keep Chelsea on their toes, but lacked the quality in the final third to trouble Hannah Hampton for much of the game. A long-range chip from Emily van Egmond prompted a chuckle from the Blues shotstopper, summing up the way the game panned out.

Hampton did have to stay alert right until the end though, producing an incredible fingertip stop to deny substitute Rosella Ayane deep into second-half stoppage time.

Image: Sam Kerr made her first appearance at Kingsmeadow for almost two years.

Kerr was warmly received by the home faithful as she made her first appearance at Kingsmeadow in almost two years as she continues to make her way back into the fold. But it was the woman who has taken her role that ensured the defending champions returned to the summit.

Brighton demolish West Ham for first win of campaign

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Brighton against West Ham in the WSL.

Brighton blew West Ham away with a 4-1 victory in Crawley, earning Dario Vidosic his first WSL win at the helm of the Seagulls.

The hosts should have been more than two goals up at the interval, with Caitlin Hayes' header from a corner opening the scoring before Kiko Seike doubled their advantage after a deft one-two.

Image: Caitlin Hayes opened the scoring for Brighton

But without that third-goal cushion, and following a triple change at the break from Rehanne Skinner, the Hammers came back into the game once Chiamaka Nnadozie clumsily brought down Ffion Morgan, one of those substitutes, for a penalty minutes into the second period.

Viviane Asseyi, easily West Ham's best player, stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and restore hope for Skinner's side.

They looked the more dangerous for much of the second period but were harshly caught out when full debutant Rosa Kafaji danced in off the left flank before curling an effort into the far corner.

West Ham continued to press but were again undone by a fine finish to finally seal a deserved victory for Brighton late on, as Marisa Olislagers' 20-yard effort left Kinga Szemik with little chance.

The results leaves West Ham rooted to the bottom of the table, having lost their fifth consecutive WSL game in a row - an unwanted new club record.

