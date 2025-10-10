Martin Ho: Meet the man revitalising Tottenham Women ahead of huge Chelsea Women clash, live on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur seem to have a pattern with senior head coaches. In the summer of 2023, Ange Postecoglou and Robert Vilahamn both arrived - and both departed weeks apart this year. Now, Thomas Frank and Martin Ho are the new boys at Hotspur Way.

And much like his predecessor, Ho came into the role as a relative unknown from a club in Scandinavia.

The Liverpudlian, who has previously been assistant at Everton and Manchester United, had enjoyed great success at Norwegian side SK Brann, leading them in their first Women's Champions League campaign, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Barcelona - an experience Ho says he wished he had enjoyed more.

He may get that chance again with Tottenham. They currently sit third in the WSL table with four wins and one defeat so far. "If you'd offered me 12 points out of 15 [before the start of the season], I'd have snapped your hand off," Ho adds.

In many metrics, Tottenham are already performing better per game than they did under Vilahamn last term, so just how has Ho gone about revitalising a team that were in danger of relegation last season?

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, he says: "I don't want to be here just to turn up and take part. I want to make sure we take over in our own way and that's us fighting against ourselves to make sure we can be better.

"That starts first and foremost with me. My behaviours and passion has to fall on the players and we've started to see a lot of that on the pitch.

"It has to be a real baseline and minimum requirement for us that nothing but the best should be there every single time and we should give absolutely everything.

"Then, making sure we're hard to beat. We're a team that when people come up against us, they know they're in a real game and they're not going to be given it. If we have that foundation, I believe we can build a really strong house on top.

"I also want to make sure that we're exciting to watch, we play with individual and team expression, but also we're high intensity and people want to come and watch us. That's the best part of football is when people are entertained by what you do.

"We've done that in small spells. Everton was probably more the complete performance where we were good with the ball and we were very efficient off it.

"We've had moments in the other games - Leicester, I thought we were very good first half, but we defended a very resilient second. Brighton, I thought we were very good in the first half and had some moments second, but not as many.

"At West Ham, we were good in the first 20 to 25 minutes, but we were better in the last 25 minutes.

"So there's lots of moments where we've put together some really solid parts of the game, but we're just waiting for that consistency to really kick in. That takes time when you're trying to change a totally different kind of playing style and identity.

"You've also got to have the patience and the belief to do that and we do. But I can't ask any more of the players and staff. They work tirelessly to make sure that we can keep improving.

"You also have to do that by building relationships on the pitch and we're starting to do that a bit more, as well as improving the players individually, technically, tactically and physically. There's lots of avenues to keep pushing on."

If the season ended now, Spurs would be competing in Europe for the first time, and earn vital bragging rights over local rivals, Arsenal. Tottenham currently have a four-point lead over the Gunners.

But of course, there remains a long way to go, with a trip to WSL holder Chelsea Women on Sunday, live on Sky Sports - one of the league's toughest tests. There will be a point to prove for Ho and his team too after a 5-1 thrashing by second-place Man City a few weeks ago.

"When you play the top teams, if you want to call it, it's more important that you focus on yourself and you don't over-convince yourself about them," he says.

"We respect them, because I will respect every team we play against and I'll make sure the players respect every opposition. But we have to focus on what we can control and that's us as an individual or a collective.

"We need to go into that game and better our performance from Manchester City, but also better our performance from when we played Brighton.

"When you play the teams that are up at the top of the table, you need to make sure the moments you get, you capitalise on because it's very few and far between and also nullify their threats as much as we can.

"And between both boxes, we have to be better. We've defended the box quite well, but between both boxes we need to be more robust and organised. You need to concentrate for longer spells because small moments can hurt you.

"Then with the ball, we've got to be more efficient and more effective technically and tactically, so there's lots of work to do in that area. But if we're on our game and we're highly concentrated, we give ourselves a good chance."

Ho also speaks passionately about his love of player development. "The individual development part will always be there for me because I'm so big in supporting and helping people," he describes.

One player who is reaping the benefits of that is Cathinka Tandberg. The Norwegian has four WSL goal involvements in five games (three goals, one assist), and is proving to be a shrewd summer signing.

Ho explains: "I'd known her from when I was in Norway and I tried numerous times to get her signed up and failed. It's third time lucky now I get her here at Tottenham and she's a big Tottenham fan.

"She has wonderful quality, she's still very young, she has a lot of maturing to do as a player and we've helped her with that.

"It'll take a little bit of time for Cathinka to really settle into this league. She's settled in quite well with scoring, but she knows she expects more of herself. We expect more of her too because we know what she can do.

"She's had a very good impact in the short term now and I believe she'll have a big impact in the future."

Most WSL goals after five games for Spurs Martha Thomas 6 Bethany England 4 Cathinka Tandberg 4 Drew Spence 3

For Ho, any good attack comes from a solid defence, and Tottenham are doing just that. They have kept three clean sheets in their opening five WSL games, having kept just two in the whole of last season, while four of the backline - Clare Hunt, Toko Koga, Amanda Nilden and goalkeeper Lize Kop - have played every minute so far.

"It's important," the Spurs boss said of his team's defensive work so far this season. "We know that we have the stability and organisation away from the ball to be able to attack.

"The way I try to think of it, the game starts as a draw... Can we make sure we're resilient enough to defend that goal? That starts with the hard work, the effort, the commitment, the desire to want to defend and not allow many opportunities.

"If you have that, you give yourself the best chance to attack and be more open and be more direct. I feel you can coach people in certain defensive aspects, but you can't give someone the hunger and passion to want to defend.

"I think that part of the game may be starting to slide where everyone is more attack-minded and you maybe don't pay as much attention to that robustness of defending.

"I'm really big on how organised we are, how we press, when we press, and the commitment and desire you need to be able to maybe put your head where someone's boot is and take a couple of bumps. If you're willing to do that, I believe it goes a long way in football.

"I believe, actually, it probably gets you over the line in a lot of games and it might pull out some big results for you. We've shown that in abundance in the games so far."

It's clear that the building blocks are in place for Ho, with the head coach having a clear vision for Spurs. With time and finesse, Tottenham's future only looks bright.

