Chelsea host London City Lionesses and Arsenal face Leicester as WSL returns with all six games live on Sky Sports

Bompastor and Precheur meet again

Saturday: Chelsea vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

While this will be the first league meeting between Chelsea and London City, their managers - Sonia Bompastor and Jocelyn Precheur - know each other well.

Bompastor's Lyon pipped Precheur's PSG to the French league title in the 2023/24 season and won 5-3 on aggregate in the Women's Champions League semi-finals in April 2024.

The Blues boss also worked at Lyon under London City owner Michele Kang between December 2023 and May 2024.

Of course, their two current teams are in very different places - Chelsea are the perennial winners and league leaders, while London City are finding their way in the WSL.

Saturday's game will certainly be an interesting match-up. The Blues have been far from their best this season but remain unbeaten in the WSL as London City look to test themselves - and perhaps spring a surprise.

Will Man City vs West Ham follow the form book?

Saturday: Man City vs West Ham, kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports Mix

On paper, Manchester City easily win this one. They are currently on the longest winning streak in the WSL (five games), and if they take three points on Saturday, will match their six-game run between September and November last year.

Meanwhile, West Ham are on the longest active losing streak in the WSL (eight games) - their worst run in the competition. They are yet to register any points, with a goal difference of -15.

However, the two drew 1-1 in their most recent league meeting in March - albeit in different circumstances for both teams. The path of football never did run smooth though, and the Hammers will be hoping to flip the form book.

Can Seagulls make home form count against stingy Man Utd?

Sunday: Brighton vs Man Utd, kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Brighton may not be performing at the same heights as they were a year ago - they are six points worse off than they were after six WSL games last term - but they have made the Broadfield Stadium something of a fortress.

The Seagulls have lost just two of their 14 WSL home games since the start of last season (W7 D5), but face a difficult task against Manchester United.

Marc Skinner's side have the best - or stingiest, if you like - defence in the league. They have conceded just four goals in their opening 12 games this season across all competitions, not conceding more than once in any of them and keeping eight clean sheets. It is their best start defensively since they were promoted to the WSL.

Add to that, Brighton will be without Michelle Agyemang, who has torn her ACL. They lose a potent goal threat - even if her numbers might not show it - and must try to find a way without her.

Are Arsenal back on track?

Sunday: Leicester vs Arsenal, kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports Mix

The international break arguably came at a bad time for Leicester and Arsenal. After a dip in form, the Gunners won their last two games against Brighton and Benfica, keeping clean sheets in both.

Leicester too were unbeaten in their last three games in the WSL and League Cup, also keeping clean sheets in the last two. Now the pair will be hoping to continue the form they showed a few weeks ago.

The Gunners hold the upper hand in the head-to-head, never losing in their eight meetings against the Foxes. However, Arsenal have won just one of their last five WSL away games (D1 L3), losing four of nine matches on the road in 2025 (W4 D1).

They have never suffered five away defeats in the WSL in the same calendar year, having also lost four in 2023. It will be a big test for Renee Slegers to navigate, with Leicester showing improvements under Rick Passmoor.

Liverpool bruised, but still need points

Sunday: Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports+

In just a few short months, Liverpool have taken their blows. There was the passing of former manager Matt Beard, inextricably intertwined with the club's history. There was a similarly tragic announcement last week that their kit manager, Jonathan Humble, had also passed away.

Then, there have been two big ACL injuries in October. Sophie Roman Haug and Marie-Therese Hobinger will be be sidelined for at least the rest of the season.

Image: Liverpool manager Gareth Taylor consoled Marie-Therse Hobinger as she left the pitch with an injury

Add on top of that, Liverpool are yet to register any points in the WSL this season and despite the setbacks, that has to be the Reds' focus as the league returns to action.

It will be a tough ask against an impressive Tottenham - they have only lost to Manchester City and Chelsea this season. But it only takes one point, one positive performance, to spark a season.

Will we see goals at Villa Park?

Sunday: Aston Villa vs Everton, kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports+

Just two points separate Aston Villa and Everton in the WSL table. Each have won once, and will have ideas of adding to that tally this weekend.

It could be a tight game though. Aston Villa goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo has the best save percentage of any goalkeeper in the WSL so far this season (91.7 per cent) with the Villans averaging just 3.6 shots on target faced per game - the fewest in the league.

And while Everton are winless in their last five league games, only Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have a better shot conversion rate than Everton (13.2 per cent) in the WSL so far this season. The Toffees' seven goals are their most after six games of a league campaign since 2020-21 (16).

But they have lost five points from winning positions - only behind Liverpool (6) - and will need all of their steel to add points to the board this weekend.