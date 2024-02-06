Chelsea to face Ajax in Women's Champions League quarter-finals

Chelsea will play Ajax in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals; The first legs will be played on March 19 and 20, and the second legs on March 27 and 28 2024; The Blues could face Barcelona again in the semi-finals, who have drawn SK Brann in their quarter-final tie
Tuesday 6 February 2024 12:59, UK
Chelsea will face Ajax in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals, and could potentially set up another semi-final tie against Barcelona.
The Blues were unbeaten in their group stage campaign, winning four and drawing two games in Group D as they finished top of their table ahead of BK Hacken.
Now, they face Ajax. The Dutch side had reached the Champions League group stage for the first time in its current iteration in the women's game.
The first legs will be played on either March 19 or 20 with the second legs the following week on March 27 or 28.
The winners will face the victors of the quarter-final between SK Brann and Barcelona. Should the Women's Super League and LigaF sides be successful, it will be the second year in a row that Chelsea and Barcelona will meet in the final four.
Last year, Barcelona were 2-1 winners on aggregate. They won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg before a 1-1 draw in the return fixture saw them through.
Barcelona also beat Chelsea 4-0 in the 2021 Champions League final - the first time the Blues had reached the showpiece match.
The first legs of the Champions League semi-finals will be played on April 20 and 21, and the second legs a week later on April 27 and 28 2024.
The European trophy remains the one title that eludes Emma Hayes at Chelsea, who is departing the club at the end of the season after 12 successful years as manager.
When she first announced her departure, Hayes said of the Champions League: "It would be a fairy tale to win it, of course. But I didn't grow up liking fairy tales - my sister did.
"I would love nothing more than to be in a winning position with this team.".
SK Brann vs Barcelona
Benfica vs Lyon
Ajax vs Chelsea
BK Hacken vs PSG
SK Brann or Barcelona vs Ajax or Chelsea
Benfica or Lyon vs BK Hacken or PSG
